Zens 2-in-1 MagSafe + Watch Travel Charger (Quick Look) - Recharge Without the Hassle

This charger is designed for Apple products using MagSafe technology and is made to have a small form-factor making it ideal for travelling.
"So, if you are on the road a lot and you have an Apple Watch and an iPhone, you may want to try to slim down your carry as much as you possibly can.Now, there are ways to do that.You could carry two very small cables and sort of wrap them around one another and you'd probably have the most space-saving setup that you could possibly ask for."
"Well, that's no fun, is it?So, Sense has sent over this, which is their 2-in-1 MagSafe plus Apple Watch travel charger, which essentially is what it says on the tin, in the sense that this circular sort of rubber-coated surface area here is filled with magnets and supports MagSafe charging."
"That means up to 15 watts, which is great.That is exactly what you'd expect out of something that is certified as a MagSafe Apple charger.But at the same time, it's very impressive that they get it from a device that overall is so incredibly small.Because ingrained inside this piece of plastic here is this."
"This little guy, which is an Apple Watch charger.Now, the point is that you would have a USB Type-C cable.You get one in the box, by the way, which is braided. Very nice.And you also get this little case here where you can store your USB Type-C cable here at the top."
"And carry it in the bottom.So, you would have everything you need to charge both your phone and your watch in this little case here.Now, this obviously adds a lot of bulk.So, I would actually just argue that you would just carry it like this."
"It's not like it's particularly brittle or anything.So, the thing is, you put your watch on there.That's magnetic, as with all Apple Watch chargers.And the MagSafe is at the same time."
You obviously need to support your phone.
"You also need to supply your own power connector, essentially.You don't get one of those in the box.But then again, a lot of accessories don't put that in the box.And you probably have one either way."
"So, if, like me, you carry a GaN charger, well, then I have everything I need right here, which is very nice.My one gripe is that we actually just had to get some help to get this to open.Because there is a little plastic hook here, which snaps onto sort of the main frame of the device.But if I do that, I actually can't open it again."
"Because I only bite my nails, so I actually don't have anything to really claw it open with.But it seems to be very tight.Now, you don't want it flapping about down there.So, it does have this stepwise opening mechanism, but there is obvious resistance to it."
So it is very nice. That also means that it can stand on angles like this, meaning that you will be able to attach your watch like this.
for 99 euros i think actually that's that's quite good value so go and check it out and make sure to check out the other stuff that sends is making