GRTV News - Nintendo confirms The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel

We know when the animated follow-up is slated to make its arrival in cinemas.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today is a new week, but since yesterday was March 10th, and March 10th when you write it out says MAR10, i.e. Mario, it was Mario Day as well, and there was tons of big information and news stories breaking all relating to that fantastic franchise from Nintendo."
"We got official release dates for the Luigi's Dimension 2 remaster, we got official release dates for the Paper Mario 1000 door remaster, that upcoming game as well, with them coming in I believe May and June, and on top of that we also got the confirmation that there's going to be LEGO Mario Kart sets coming out in the future, as well as a few different things, but that's not what we're going to be talking about today."
"Today we're going to be talking about the big piece of news that was announced as part of the game.And that revolves around the Super Mario Bros. movie, so without further ado, let's crack on."
"The Super Mario Bros. movie sequel confirmed, and it's coming in 2026.Nintendo usually has some exciting on the 10th of March, aka Mario Day every year, so an outstanding amount of rumours have been making the rounds lately.That didn't stop the company from having a pleasant surprise for us."
"I write surprising quotations because Nintendo confirms the Super Mario Bros. movie is getting a sequel.This is a very exciting news.The most surprising thing is that Chris Pratt, the voice of Mario in the original, said the riotous strike probably meant that the Super Mario Bros. movie 2 wouldn't come for a long time, but Shigeru Miyamoto reveals the movie is set to premiere on the 3rd of April 2026."
"A sequel to the Super Mario Bros. movie was basically a given, as the original earned more than $1.288 billion in cinemas, and it makes sense that Miyamoto said he continues to tease movies based on other characters in the Mushroom Kingdom.We'll see if this Legend of Zelda movie will arrive before the Super Mario movie 2, or if we'll have to wait until the end."
"Until 2026 for more Nintendo characters on the big screen.And this is the bit of information here.Actually, we'll just quickly bring it up.I'll zoom it in a little bit."
"So it says here, this is Miyamoto.We are now creating a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros.The film is planned for release in theatres in April 3rd, 2026 in the US and many other markets and throughout the month of April in other territories."
"I will let you know the details once we're ready to share more.This time, too, the staff at Illumination and Nintendo are working together.We're thinking about broadcasting, broadening Mario's world further, and it'll have a bright and fun story."
"We hope you look forward to it.So, yes, the Super Mario Bros. movie is on its way, or sorry, the Super Mario Bros. movie 2 is on its way.Again, we kind of knew this was going to happen."
"It was the second highest grossing film of 2023, only losing out, I believe, to Barbie.So it was a massively successful film, a hugely successful film.And.It pretty much confirmed that we were going to get a sequel when they announced that the Zelda movie was in development as well."
"But yes, as we know more about this movie, we should keep you posted and updated.I would assume that we're going to see a lot of returning cast members.I would assume that Chris Pratt is going to be back on your tale of joy.Probably Jack Black as Bowser and Keegan-Michael Key and all those different Seth Rogen, all those various characters."
"I'm assuming they'll be back and all those the actors reprising their roles as well.But again, it's a couple of years out.It's over two years away at this point.So I don't judge them."
"Judging by the way that Nintendo tends to operate, I wouldn't expect to see much official information about this film come out.I would expect it to be quite a tight-lipped production until it starts making its sort of premiere and debut schedule, which will be probably towards the end of 2025."
"But again, as we know more about this, we're sure to keep you posted and updated.Hopefully there'll be some casting information to talk about at some point, some new people joining the crew to voice some new characters.Perhaps it's finally time to bring Wario Waluigi to the big screen."
"I don't know.Who knows?But again, let us know what you think about this in the comments below.And likewise, if you've been catching up on all the Mario Day news and information things, then be sure to let us know as well what your favourite announcement of the day was."
"But yeah, that's all the time we have on today's episode of GOTV News.We'll be back tomorrow for the next one.So until then, hope you enjoy the rest of your Monday.We'll see you all on the other side."
"Take care, everyone.Bye.Bye.Bye.Bye."
"Bye.Bye.Bye."