GRTV News - Japanese manga legend Akira Toriyama has passed away

Known as the creator of Dragon Ball and Sand Land, as well as for work in the games sector too, the creator has had a major impact on the world of entertainment.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to GRTV News. We're going to be capping off the week by talking about a really surprising but also quite sad news.Kira Toriyama has unfortunately passed away. He is known as the creator of so many amazing pieces of Japanese manga that have been adapted into wider things, anime, video games, you name it, the whole shebang."
"Most notably, Akira Toriyama was known for Dragon Ball, but he has also been involved in various other things, including character designs for Chrono Trigger and also the creation of the manga Sand Land, which is an important one right now because there's a game coming out based on Sand Land next month.But yes, today we're going to be talking about the unfortunate news of Akira Toriyama's passing and some of the details that have been shared in regards to that, so let's dive on in.Dragon Ball's creator Akira Toriyama has passed away. The Japanese legend suffered a brain hemorrhage recently, which he did not recover from."
"Akira Toriyama, the father and creator of Dragon Ball, who also is responsible for the character design of several iconic games, such as Chrono Trigger and Dragon Quest, and is the source for the upcoming Sand Land, which is another manga created by the Japanese legend, has unfortunately passed away.This comes after he suffered a severe brain hemorrhage on March 1st, which cost him his life. However, the news of his passing was only published today via Dragon Ball's official website recently, and a private funeral with only those closest to him in attendance has already been held."
"In a longer statement that you can read below, the family expresses their great sadness at his passing and the many ongoing projects that will now be left in limbo.They also describe a person of incredible passion whose 45-year career in media is almost unparalleled. Finally, the family also expresses a desire to be left alone at this time.Akira Toriyama turned 68 years old. Rest in peace."
"And here's the statement as well from Dragon Ball. I'm going to quickly bring it up to just have a quick glance at it.Dear friends and partners, we are deeply sad to inform you that manga creator Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1st due to acute subdurable hematoma. He was in the age of 68.It's our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation, with great enthusiasm. Also, he would have many more things to achieve."
"However, he's left many manga titles and works of art to this world. Thanks to the support of so many people around the world, he's been able to continue his creative activities for over 45 years.We hope that Akira Toriyama's unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come.We inform you this sad news with gratefulness for your kindness during his lifetime. Funeral service was held with his family and very few relatives."
"Following his wishes for tranquility, we respectfully inform you that we would not accept flowers condolence gifts, visiting offerings and others.Also, we ask you to refrain from conducting interviews with his family.A future plan for commemorate gathering is not decided. We will let you know when it's confirmed.We thank you for your understanding and support as always."
"Thank you for watching! Thank you for watching! Thank you for watching! Thank you for watching! Thank you for watching! Thank you for watching! Thank you for watching! Thank you for watching! Thank you for watching! Thank you for watching! Thank you for watching! Thank you for watching! Thank you for watching! Thank you for watching! Take care everyone!"