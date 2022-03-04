Sea of Thieves - Muulti-screen gameplay highlights - A memorable afternoon

The other day four of us set sail on Xbox and PC for around 3-4 hours to celebrate that many more players are about to join Rare's massive online community next month with the PlayStation announcement. This is a one-hour excerpt acting as highlights of our session, which of course covers a bit of everything that defines this game, including The Shroudbreaker Tall Tale, new mission by Captain Briggsy herself (well, her ghost), finding the Chest of the Siren Song, a bunch of epic combats including the Megalodon, a tad of risky 'balconing' and of course the sinking of our own ship at the end as (drunk) closure.