GRTV News - The Sinking City 2 will be coming to PC and consoles next year

The Frogwares developed title is being built on Unreal Engine 5 and will be taking a survival-horror direction.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking about one of the announcements that was made at the Xbox partner preview last night. There was about 12 or so different announcements made, various trailers showing off, games that we haven't seen in a while, games that we've not seen before, different things like that. Some of them looked really exciting, some of them were just CGI trailers so it was hard to really get a grasp on them. But one that we did get an announcement of, which again it was a CGI trailer but the company press release gave us a lot of information about it, was a sequel to The Sinking City. Now it's coming from developer Frogwares, who's a Ukrainian developer meaning they're still facing the difficulties and challenges of developing games in the middle of a war. But regardless, they're working on Sinking City 2, it's coming out next year on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S and well, let's have a look and delve into it a little bit. The Sinking City 2 has been announced, coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series next year. The Frogwares sequel was shown off during the Xbox partner preview. During the Xbox partner preview show, it was just confirmed by the Ukrainian Frogwares that the developer intends to take players back to the world of The Sinking City for a fully fledged sequel debuting next year. Known simply as The Sinking City 2, this game will be coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S sometime in 2025 and is said to be taking the series in a newer direction. We're told that it will feature a standalone story set in the 1920s in the infamous city of Arkham which has now been played by a supernatural flood bringing eldritch monsters with it. Likewise, we're told the game will be a survival horror experience where the rising waters constantly change the landscape and the places that you can explore. This is a quote from one of Frogwares employees, the original Sinking City is still one of our most successful titles, most likely because of the strong horror genre leanings and setting. We've created quite a few detective adventures in the past and now we're going to mix things up by keep doing what people love about us, meaning story rich experiences, or still being able to evolve. It's exciting but at the same time risky."
"We're a totally independent studio that for the past 24 years has become known for detective gains but we need to start taking bolder moves. The industry is changing around us and we want to secure this studio's future. Continuing, in terms of some of the finer details, the announcement press release notes that there will be melee and firearm based combat, a semi-open world to explore including points of interest such as a decaying mansion, flooded market and abandoned hospitals. There will be resource collecting elements and inventory management where you have to decide what to keep and what to leave behind plus optional puzzles that delve deeper into the world and lead to new secrets, alternative options and additional lore. Sinking City 2 is also said to be developed on Unreal Engine 5 and while there will be detective elements included as we can expect from Frogwares, in this game they will be entirely optional and not required to progress the narrative further. Frogwares has stated that considering its native country is still at war it will be launching a kickstarter for this game to help set up a safety net for the developers and helps secure funding to implement a few additional features. This campaign is expected to be launched soon but you can head to its page right now. While no exact release date has been outlined just yet you can check out the announcement trailer for The Sinking City 2 below. And a few different images as well if people are interested in that. But yes The Sinking City 2 is just one of the many announcements from last night's show so be sure to head to your local game rights and region, find a bunch of news pieces and trailers and whatnot all relating to the developments that were made during that showcase. But yes this is about the all the time we have actually on today's episode of GRTV News so we'll be back now tomorrow for the final one of the week. So until then hope you enjoy the rest of your Thursday and we'll see you all on the other side. Take care everyone."