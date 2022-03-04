GRTV News - Warner Bros. commits to live service, free-to-play, and mobile

Despite the rampant success of Hogwarts Legacy and the flop of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking about another major development that broke last night. It's coming from Warner Brothers. It's another example that sometimes it's very clear that executives are really dejected from what consumers really want. We've seen it recently actually, I think, in regard to the HBO executives when the report came out that they wanted to turn the last two Game of Thrones seasons and shoot them vertically so that they'd be ideal for mobile phones."
"Like a ridiculous idea. But now we're seeing it here most recently in the game space with Warner Brothers because despite the really massive success of Hogwarts Legacy, a single player game that was the best selling game of last year and the complete, well I don't want to say but the failure of Suicide Squad Killer Justice League, which debuted around a month ago at this point and has not been received well and seemingly isn't performing as well as Warner would hope it would, should we say. They've even specifically said that it hasn't lived up to their performance expectations. Despite that being the case, one being single player, one being multiplayer live service, Warner has said that the future for their game development is live service. So let's dive on in and take a look at this. Warner Brothers will focus on free to play and mobile games in the future because Hogwarts Legacy selling extremely well and Suicide Squad Killer Justice League flopping makes that sound great. Remember when Warner Brothers Discovery said they were going to make more live service games back in November? Then we learned that Hogwarts Legacy, a single player adventure game with no live service elements, had become the best selling game of 2023. Top that with Suicide Squad Killer Justice League being a commercial and critical failure so far and one could hope Warner Brothers would change their mind. Apparently not. GameSpot was the first to report that Warner Brothers Discovery gaming boss JB Perrette said the following when discussing future strategy at a recent Morgan Stanley speaking event."
"We're doubling down on games as an area where we think there is a lot more growth opportunity that we can tap into with the IP that we have and some of the capabilities we have on the studio where we're uniquely positioned as both a publisher and developer of games. Fairly good news so far as Warner Brothers has tried to sell off its gaming studio several times throughout the years but then continues by saying something that breaks my heart. Rather than just launching a one and done console game how do we develop a game around for example a Hogwarts Legacy or Harry Potter that is a live service where people can live and work and build and play in that world on an ongoing basis? This includes making free to play games based on giant franchises like DC, Game of Thrones and Harry Potter and bringing many of them to mobile platforms while continuing to invest in more in live service games. Somewhat understandable as the dream so far of far more consistent revenue is one many gaming publishers have mentioned as part of the extraordinary many layoffs and studio closures we've seen in the last few years. Understandable disappointing for those of us who prefer polished single player games. What do you think about this? Would you be willing to pay even more for games to avoid this be more open to shorter games or what?It is a compelling argument isn't it? It's a topic of much discussion as to how studios or major publishers can start to figure out ways to make single player games that are one and done purchased products to make them more commercially viable. Games that cost a lot of money to make and take a long amount of years to make. For example one of the big numbers that has been thrown around recently is in regard to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 which supposedly took Insomniac around five years to make and around 300 million dollars. It's probably recouped a lot of that cost already because it sold like you know over 10 million copies or whatever relatively quickly but the point is this games are not cheap to make they're very expensive when you stick marketing budgets on top of that as well they become even more pricey meaning it's you're probably looking at a similar sort of mindset as to the box office right where for the big sort of major blockbuster films they need to sort of hit that billion dollar market to really be considered a major success and with games you it wouldn't be too far away if anything very similar maybe even more money that they need to generate. So it's not surprising that live service is becoming or has become as big a focus but we've seen it recently that consumers in general as well this sort of stretches into the movie space as well consumers don't want bad movies they don't want you know we've seen it with Madame Web people don't want that sort of regurgitated nonsense and the same with games people don't want these endless supplier of live service products if they did we wouldn't see games like Suicide Squad kill the Justice League flopping at launch we wouldn't see Skull and Bones already being slashed by a twenty dollars in price because nobody wants to pay for a seventy dollar game that's not necessarily complete should we say quote quote quote so something i've mentioned in my review but we have seen the single player games have succeeded again we said this Hogwarts Legacy was massively successful um Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for example massively successful Super Mario Brothers Wonder loads of games last year the huge amount of single-player games including things like Baldur's Gate 3 they've come out really blew a lot of people away sold incredibly well and yet still we're seeing a publisher like Warner Brothers say that the future for them is not a single player they're going to focus more on free-to-play mobile live service projects the mobile thing doesn't really concern you too much because mobile is the biggest gaming platform and everyone can play a game on their mobile phones it's um it's it's definitely something that people should be tapping into more but but it does disappoint me a little bit to see that they're going to be trending away from single-player experiences but again let's know what you think about it it's a very volatile subject this there's a lot of thoughts and opinions that are going to be voiced about it and truth be told if the current trends are anything to go by this decision by Warner Brothers is probably going to fail and it might severely impact that place in the in the gaming scene but as we know more we're sure to keep you posted updated and otherwise we're back now for the next GO team news of the week which will be tomorrow so until then thank you for watching we'll see you on the other side take care everyone"