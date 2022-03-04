GRTV News - Xbox to host a Partner Preview event tomorrow

The event will give us a glimpse at a variety of upcoming third-party titles debuting on Xbox.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking about an event that's coming up, or a show I guess.It's coming tomorrow believe it or not, so it's been announced and it's on its way very very soon. It's another Xbox event, it's not a developer direct looking at first party titles, it's not a big conference or a big showcase."
"It's a partner preview looking at a few third party titles that are coming to Xbox platforms, I guess sort of this year. So with that being the case, let's dive on in and let's take a look.New Xbox Partner event confirmed for this week on this Wednesday, to be precise. In January Microsoft had a showcase where they showed and talked about some of their upcoming games focusing on their own offerings.But here, but there of course sorry, plenty of third party titles on the way as well. And it is with these in mind that Microsoft has now announced a 30 minute event they call the Xbox Partner Preview."
"Among the games that are confirmed to show up are Tales of Kanzera Zao, Kunitsugami Path of the Goddess and the first Berserker Kazan. But there will of course be more titles than that.So when does this start? This Wednesday actually at 6pm GMT, 7pm CET. But don't expect to see the first Starfield expansion, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle or anything like that because as mentioned the event is focused on third parties.So yes, I think this is something we're going to see more frequently across the board for the big sort of first party publishers this year."
"Nintendo held a partner direct last week, the week before. Relatively recently should we say. And now Xbox is doing a partner preview as well.And I think this is what we're going to be seeing quite a lot this year considering Nintendo's in this weird sort of transition phase between the Switch and the Switch successor.Xbox seemingly only has a few major first party titles to look forward to and a lot of them are coming at the end of the year as well."
"Like yes Hellblades in May but Indiana Jones is probably going to be sort of December time.Avound is probably going to be anywhere between sort of September and November as well.And then otherwise there's only a few sort of smaller titles in the first party program like the Ara History Untold.As for PlayStation, they've said that there's not going to be any first party titles in the next fiscal year."
"So now that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is sort of out of the way and done, we're not going to be seeing any sort of major first party titles.That's the thing actually, not any first party titles. There's not going to be any major first party titles like A New God of War or New Horizons.So I think we've seen a Nintendo partner preview or partner direct."
"We're seeing an Xbox partner preview tomorrow at the really quite accessible and nice time for Europeans at 6pm GMT, 7pm set.And I would be surprised if we saw something similar from Sony at some point.A PlayStation, a state of play sorry, at some point that's focused more on sort of third party with a little bit of first party things introduced from their sort of smaller sort of developers."
"But again, as we know more about that sort of stuff we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated.And otherwise, probably tune in for the GRTV news on Thursday because unless something big happens on Wednesday, we'll probably look to talk about something that was unveiled at this partner preview on Thursday.So yeah, that's all the time we have today's show though."
"So we'll be back tomorrow for the next one. Until then, hope you enjoy the rest of your Tuesday.We'll see you on the other side. Take care everyone."