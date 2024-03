Disney Dreamlight Valley - We spend one hour on the Laugh Floor and how to get the green soda

In this Nintendo Switch gameplay session with the new content for DDV we wear the Dreamlight Armor until we reach the Laugh Floor. Once monsterly-clad, we get to the new area and complete a few missions so that James P. "Sulley" Sullivan gets his deserved vacation and moves to our valley. By the way, here's how to get the green soda.