Braun MultiGrill 9 (Quick Look) - The Grill That Can Do It All

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look. Now this particular category is actually not something that we've done before. Well we've kind of dipped our toes in it and I think that more so than consumer electronics we do fit more of the lifestyle bill nowadays with toothbrushes and backpacks and all manner of things which simply utilizes some sort of like technological procedure to either protect or use consumer electronics to better our lives every single day. I think that is a perfect tagline for what we're trying to do here and what better way to sort of put a big thick line under underscoring that than by showing you guys a grill and this is not one of those big like bulky gas or even sort of sort of wood-burning stove grills that you have outside on a little terrace or something. No this is very much something that you have let's say on the table outside like the sun's beaming down you want to have like you want to have something a bit more intimate and for a bit more conversational and space saving that is and with this particular thing the Brown Multigrill 9 and 9 by the way indicates that there are several sizes and price brackets where you give up some features and particularly grilling space but this is this particular model is the 9 which is the larger one that fits that bill very much entirely now what this essentially is this big like hunk of chunk of metal is essentially a table grill they call it a multigrill obviously because it has three distinct modes we'll get to that but a table grill in the sense that you would hunker this down on your table you have a plug which basically means that you don't need a gas canister or you don't need coal you can just plug this in and we've actually done this once before with Weber I think who launched something very similar and there are even pizza ovens now that run on on electricity so it's a great thing that just makes it a whole lot easier to get started and get grilling or cooking much faster than you normally would so this particular one right here serves from six to eight people not quite sure how they get to that particular result but at least it does have quite a lot of surface area from where you can cook food basically the point is that there are three positions that why they call it a multigrill which is like this which is completely open in this particular mode the heat will sprout from beneath and basically give you the sensation of grilling in the sense that the heat is directional from the bottom you can also put in an oven where the two sides kind of create an oven effect around circulating the hot air and then obviously you have contact where you close it entirely and in that sense I actually like it the most because me and my girlfriend used to love we had one of these but it was more like a glorified toaster and it's called a sandwich press and that is essentially a completely flat surface area on both sides and where you really have to like put a lot of strength in when you close it because that way it kind of squishes a hot like a hot sandwich like a panini almost it was absolutely glorious and it can do that very much so or there might be just other instances where having the contact of the heat from above and below at the same time will create um sort of an umami effect which i think is is absolutely lovely so overall um the one thing that i think a lot of people are thinking about is what about the this surface area right here well all of this is non-stick you get several versions of it which you can slap on there if you want to but all of it is non-stick and all of it can go straight in the dishwasher which i think is very important for a lot of people seeing us it might be one of those things where it looks very good now but after just two like sessions with it or two nights where you're cooking out with some friends and it's just a complete mess and you'll never get it proper clean again well ensuring that everything can go in the dishwasher will help mitigate that it has up to 2000 watts of effect which i think is it's good again we don't really have it's it's very difficult to take that number and put it into a rotation in your mind where it gets to mean something concrete but again we will get all to all of that in a full proper review and there are two independent thermostats working inside this thing to make sure that it is a proper representation of how hot it is so that you can time it accordingly on a small display with two pretty cool dials here the one thing that i will say is that while all of these like central mechanisms here are very tactile i don't know if you can hear this but it's a very lovely uh sort of tactile feeling all throughout but these dials here are quite plasticky and i don't really see why they should be um it's not very expensive but it's definitely up to a point where a lot of people would think that these dials would you know be a little bit higher quality because it feels like plastic to me not sure that it is but really cool thing there are as i said several brown multi-grills on the market this is the nine but if you want something smaller well then you can get a smaller version which is a lot less money coming up to around i think here in denmark we found it to an equivalent around 150 which seems very reasonable i would say we're going to test it fully and write an article in the near future so stay tuned for that thank you so much for watching see you on the next one"