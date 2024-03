Gaming Gossip - Episode 4: The reasons behind the neverending video game layoff spree and the strategic release of Pokémon Legends: Z-A

In this Gaming Gossip Gamereactor show, David Caballero, Alex Hopley, and Ben Lyons discuss about the current layoff spree in the video game industry and how AI, AAA costs, greed, and genre trends were part of the reason. On a lighter tone, the second half of the show is dedicated to discuss Pokémon Legends: Z-A, a potential Switch 2 release and the recent Presents show.