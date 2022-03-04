GRTV News - Embracer is selling Saber Interactive

The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake developer is on the chopping block.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. It's the final one of the week and we're kind of continuing this ongoing trend we've had this entire week about layoffs.This isn't necessarily about layoffs but it's in that similar sort of vein. Embracer Group is this massive publisher, like absolutely enormous publisher that seems to..."
"They went through a phase for about sort of, well up to a few years ago when they were buying everything and they were really trying to like consolidate the industry almost.But obviously the industry's changed a little bit and we're seeing a lot of these big publishers having to sell things off or having to cut down the sizes of their teams to be able to make financial ends meet.Embracer Group has been basically selling people and shutting down studios left and right. We've seen that as of late in regards to companies like Volition, the Saints Row developer."
"That's been shut down completely following the Saints Row reboot not exactly being, or not exactly performing to the heights it expected.Now, Embracer is selling off the Knights of the Old Republic remake developer, Saber Interactive. They're going to be sold away from the Swedish parent company.Begging the question as to what's going to be happening with Knights of the Old Republic remake, probably going to get cancelled because otherwise that'd be very turbulent development."
"But anyway, let's dive on in and have a look.Cota remake developer sold off by Embracer Group. Expect this to be the first of many teams leaving the giant Swedish company. Does this mean Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake sells us a chance?Embracer Group has almost become a punchline for those of us working in games media as the Swedish company has brought so many developers and even publishers through the years that it was only a matter of time before the tower would become brilliant."
"Crumbling down, read Ben.We got a very clear indication of this when an enormous deal with Saudi Arabia fell through at the last minute back in May and Embracer confirmed this would force them to restructure.We saw this go into effect with 900 layoffs, Free Radical being shut down and more shortly after but we were told these were just the first steps."
"Now it's time for strategy number two.Bloomberg's Jason Schreier reveals that Embracer Group is selling Saber Interactive, developers and or publishers of games like Expedition's MudRunner game, which we actually published our review of yesterday so make sure to read that.World War Z will have a 40,000 space marine too, which is supposed to come out I think in September still, after a massive delay that pushed it out of 2023."
"And the mythical Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake.To private investors in a deal worth up to 500 million American dollars, it's important to note that Schreier doesn't know if this includes subsidiaries like 4A Games and Tripwire, with 4A Games being I believe the developers of Metro and Tripwire.They're working on the upcoming Killing Floor 3 I think it is?They also did things like Maneater."
"But anyway, he takes this opportunity to reiterate the Dakota remake is still being worked on even if that doesn't mean the game will actually see the light of day sometime in the future.It's somewhat good news either way, as I'm just glad to hear that the talented folks over at Saber Interactive aren't joining the ever-growing list of layoffs announced basically every day these days.So interestingly it does say there that Knights of the Old Republic is still in development."
"It's a strange thing to say though because the game, I don't want to say it's been in development hell, but it's had a very challenging development already.It was announced years ago, it hasn't really seen anything significant announced since.It feels like it's still years out as well.Now this is happening, you have to think to yourself, surely there's a lot of hurdles that this game is jumping over, is the end product going to live up to the hype?Hard to say."
"But either way, Saber Interactive has been sold off for about half a billion dollars, which when you look at the value of a lot of game companies these days, 500 million dollars doesn't seem that much to be fair.Especially for a company that works on all these sort of really big sort of IPs like Warhammer, like Star Wars, even World War Z.So we'll have to see where Saber Interactive will end up, whether somebody will come in and snatch it up."
"I don't believe there's been any mention yet of who Saber Interactive could be bought by, but again, these things happen pretty quickly, so stay tuned for that.Otherwise, as Eric puts, expect more information about this embrace of stuff in the coming weeks and months.They're going to continue to sell off developers because they bought too many, and it's a massive company that can't sustain itself."
"So they're going to be selling more off, probably closing more down.There's probably going to be additional layoffs, so expect all that as well, especially as we go through March, the final month of this fiscal year.Otherwise, yes, this is all the time we have on today's episode of GRTV News.I believe, actually, as a final note, I believe Gearbox is on the chopping block as well, so expect that to change relatively soon."
"But yeah, that's all the time we have on today's episode of GRTV News.We'll be back Monday for the next one of the week, so enjoy your Friday, enjoy your weekend, and we'll see you on the other side.Take care, everyone."