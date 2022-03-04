GRTV News - Avatar: The Last Airbender opens to over 20 million views on Netflix

Netflix's live-action adaptations continue to bring in millions of viewers.
"Hello there, welcome to another GRTV News. I don't know why I'm doing this ASMR-esque intro. Hello, welcome to another GRTV News. I'm Alex as usual giving you the afternoon's latest and greatest in terms of gaming, gear, tech, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love. We've always got to hear from you, GRTV News, and of course in the wider Gamereactor Network. So movie reviews, gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content, much, much more, always available to you wherever you get your Gamereactor from. Enough of me babbling though, we're getting into today's news story. It's not as big of a news day as it was yesterday."
"A lot of the stuff that we're still talking about is still the Sony layoffs, the stuff from Pokemon Presents, namely just the Legend ZA game, but we do have some new data coming in from Netflix jumping over to sort of movies and TV about Avatar The Last Airbender. A lot of people are sort of middling on it, I think it's fair to say. A lot of fans aren't too happy with it. The critic results are mostly positive, but I think it's more people sort of being quite lukewarm. I was sort of in the similar boat, if you've read the review on Gamereactor, wherever you get it from. Being sort of more optimistic, I'd say I think the show is probably the best live action adaptation, and it seems that viewers are agreeing because in the first four days it has garnered 21.2 million viewers. That is a lot of people watching a TV show. This doesn't mean that they've watched the whole thing, by the way. This just means they've tuned in at some point. That's a 15% increase from One Piece, which drew an impressive 18 million viewers in its first four days. Again, it's very, very impressive, these numbers that Netflix is putting out. It shows that even if the content that they're making is still quite middling, I would still argue that Netflix, in terms of its own shows, has some of the weakest writing out there. The dialogue never really clicks. The shows are over-explained to make them feel dumber than the original kids' cartoons that they're based on, but still they can be entertaining and visually pleasing and that's enough to draw people in, especially with the fact that it is an improvement on Amit Shah Amalong's work, and I think that that really shows. It shows as well, there's a lot of people, I think, with Avatar who would like to have watched the original show, and there's also a lot of people out there. I don't agree with these people, but there are a lot of people out there who see something animated and immediately feel like either it's for kids or they're turned off it or they don't want to be labelled an anime weirdo or whatever. I find that really immature. If you really want to dig into film and want to be a sort of like film TV guy, a critic or whatever, I feel like you need to accept all mediums equally, but yeah, there are people out there who are like that. In any case, there's also some other data here on the non-English TV series, Ninja House, I believe. House of Ninjas, 4.5 million views. The most viewed movies, Mea Culpa and The Abyss in non-English. I think The Abyss actually managed to get more viewers than Avatar, but it's a movie versus a TV show. A lot of people feel like they're making commitment when they go to a TV show. Have you seen Avatar, The Last Airbender or Netflix? Have you seen the original? Which do you think is better? Do you like the live action version? Let me know all that and more as usual, and I'll see you in tomorrow's GRTV News video, but until then, goodbye."