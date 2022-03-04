GRTV News - Pokémon unveils a new Legends game

Pokémon Legends: Z-A is set to release next year and give us a new story set in the Kalos region.
it was announced today during the Pokemon Presents which has just gone about 50 minutes ago, it's a Gen 6 Legends game, it is set in the Kalos region specifically looking at Lumiose City which has gone under a urban redevelopment plan by what the trailer seems to say, it does seem like we're getting a more futuristic vibe in this Legends game, Legends Arceus went all the way back to the founding of the Sinnoh region and we thought that that would kind of be the same but it seems like these Legends spin-off games aren't just necessarily going to focus on Pokemon's past, there's a very futuristic vibe to the look at Lumiose and Kalos, it could be the case that that's not the case and that we're going back in time as well, not much was revealed in this trailer, it does seem like we're going to have something to do with the unknown as well or you-known however you want to pronounce them, the little letters, as they were sort of present throughout the Pokemon Presents stream as well, this is coming in 2025, it's not coming this year which is strange for Pokemon because usually when they announce something they announce it to be sort of by the end of the year, the new one is called ZA, we're not really sure what that means but it's obviously because of the Pokemon X and Y with the Gen 6 games but ZA, Z Alpha, whatever you want to call it is going to be coming and it's going to be sort of bringing in a new story set in Kalos, Mega Revolutions are back, Pokemon Legends Arceus did come out at the start of the year that it was released, 2022