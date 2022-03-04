GRTV News - Supermassive Games hit with layoffs

The British developer will be restructuring its pipeline amid financial struggles.
"Supermassive Games Supermassive Games is in trouble 2020 continues to bleed talent from the video game industry Supermassive Games has announced an internal reorganisation We are all too aware of how unsettling and difficult this process is going to be for all our employees and we'll be working closely with all those involved to ensure the process is conducted as respectfully and compassionately as possible We're committed to focusing our efforts on our core strengths and upcoming titles to ensure the continued sustainability of the company The number of people who lose their jobs has not been disclosed, although Bloomberg puts the number of jobs lost at 90 to 150 at risk The study says they will have to reorganise the development plans to remain involved with a viable company Until Dawn Has A Fish has been critically acclaimed as one of the best titles on PS4 and will soon have a remastered version for the current generation We interviewed director Will Biles about development on this title which has had such an impact on the studio and the horror genre ever since It's a bit old, but you can enjoy it in full below And you can there if you want to watch it But yes, layoff strike again, this time on hitting Supermassive Games As we are now getting to the final month of the fiscal year, the fiscal year is running from the start of April to the end of March It wouldn't surprise me if we see some more layoff news and major studio decisions like what's happened to Supermassive Games and also Digufabric over the coming weeks We see it happening mainly because you see big publishers and parent companies looking to sort of balance the books If the studio, if a developer isn't pulling in enough money, they'll cut a few jobs and show that in the next fiscal year that developer is going to be entering the fiscal year with a more balanced financial sheet So I wouldn't be surprised if we hear some sort of similar news stories like this happening in the next couple of weeks It's not a great thing to hear, obviously we've already had thousands of layoffs hit in the games industry this year alone We're already well over the 60% mark of 2023's total layoffs and we're only just going into March So it's not good news but I would also expect it to happen more in the future as well So I'd likely say stay tuned not only for more information in regard to how Supermassive is going to be restructuring but more sort of stories in this regard as well But yes, that's all the time we have today's episode of GRTV News We'll be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week So until then, hope you enjoy the rest of your Tuesday And we'll see you all on the other side Take care everyone"