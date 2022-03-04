GRTV News - Report: Switch 2 won't arrive before 2025 to avoid scalpers

It seems Nintendo is willing to trade an early release date for dodging scalping issues.
"Hello and welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual taking you through the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, gear, tech, movies, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we've always got it here for you at GRTV News and we've got it in the wider Gamereactor Network so if you like gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, exclusive content, all that and more can you believe it, head over to wherever you get your local Gamereactor from, we've basically got it in our language at this point, if we don't have it in your language be sure to let us know and we'll probably have it there at some point soon, with enough of me blabbering though let's get to today's news piece and it's about the Switch 2, we're probably going to be talking about the Switch 2 until the day that it releases and then for many years after that, basically if you've not been keeping up so far there's been a lot of reports that the Switch 2 is not going to be coming out this year, it's going to be coming out in 2025, the first quarter of 2025 so not too big of a wait, probably by this time next year we'll be very close to having it but we might now have the reason for that, according to known Switch leaker Nick Hay, I think that's how you pronounce it, I've never spoken to them so I wouldn't be able to tell you but in any case it seems that there's the reason why the Switch 2 has been delayed to that Q1 2025 release date rather than say the end of this year is because of the risk of scalpers, now as we know in 2020 and 2021 it was incredibly hard to get your hands on a next gen console, a PS5 don't even think about it, an Xbox Series X slash X a little easier but at the end of the day it was mostly if you wanted a new console you were going to have to pay about £100 more due to scalpers buying all the stock up through bots, hoarding all the stock and then giving it out to people who wanted it, now I'm not going to get into the whole argument about that today because there's some people who try and defend it but it's basically just being a bit horrible really isn't it, you're taking stuff away and using the market and manipulating it in a way that only benefits you and only worsens things for other people, other ordinary people, in any case off the soap box for a minute I think this is quite interesting because Nintendo very clearly do not want to have a stock drop, they want sales to be immediately very impressive for this new console by the looks of things and that even means delaying it a little bit, we did expect the Switch 2 this year, we did expect probably even not a release but a sort of reveal earlier this year as well whereas now we're probably not even going to get that until the later half of this year so it is disappointing to see that the Switch 2 is pretty much feeling like it's locked in for that 2025 rather than 2024 release date which means another year of Switch and this year of Switch isn't looking like the strongest year that the Switch has ever had but then again you know that's perfectly fine, Nintendo has been on an absolute hot streak for the past seven years they can sort of take a little bit of a bump and again you know even by the end of this year we might be saying wow what a surprisingly good year for Switch it was with these B titles like Princess Peach Showtime a lot of remakes, there might be something announced tomorrow at Pokemon Day as we've been over as well but let me know what you think about this, do you think that the Switch 2 is probably going to face scalper issues anyway, do you think that Nintendo are going to find a way to beat it, let me know as I said and be sure to check out GameReactive wherever you get it from and I'll see you in tomorrow's GLTV News video, bye bye."