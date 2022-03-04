GRTV News - The Boys season 4 starts with three episodes on Prime Video in June

The Boys are back in town!
"Hello and welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual covering the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, get, gaming tech, get, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we've always got it here for you, and it's Friday so that's probably why I'm stumbling over my words, it's the last day of the working week, I'm sure for many of you, if it's not hanging there, as there's always, you know, another day, another dollar, as there is to be said, if you like movie reviews, gaming reviews, previews and more, as always, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from as usual, but today, we're talking TV actually, as I'm gonna stop babbling and get into today's story as we talk about the boys season 4 premiere date, it starts in June, specifically the 13th of June where we're gonna see the first three episodes of the boys season 4, from there you're gonna get five more episodes on a weekly basis until the 18th of July where we're promised an action packed and probably very gory finale, by the looks of the teaser image that Amazon has presented us, which we can see here, lovely posted, it seems like Homelander is gonna be pretty good friends with the head popper, or, you know, probably fake friends by the looks of things, but from this, you know, we know that Victoria Newman is pretty involved with politics as we know from past seasons, Homelander seems to be taking on a much more political character ever since sort of season 3, season 4, season 2, season 3, sorry, where he, you know, has been in the public eye a lot more and he's been sort of garnering this following of people who are very into him just sort of doing whatever he wants and they just seem to just love him no matter what he does, even when he kills a person right in front of a crowd, he just gets cheered and whooped for it, and you might be thinking, well that sounds pretty insane, right? I think taking a look at American politics or just world politics in general for the last few years, you'd realise that people probably would cheer for Homelander if he was real and I don't know if that's sad, horrible, a bit of both, it's not good, is it? But in any case, The Boys starting back up is pretty good, I think it's Amazon's, one of Amazon's best series and even though I hope that this season does sort of make some real headway in terms of the plot, I'm still looking forward to it. I think Gen V really got me back into The Boys after sort of, I liked season 3 a lot but there's this thing with The Boys where you start a season with, okay this is how we kill Homelander this time around and then by the end either that doesn't work or something gets in the way that puts us right back to square one where Homelander's more powerful than ever and The Boys have to once again come up with a new way but hopefully, I'm not going to go into spoilers for the first three seasons but hopefully at this point we're getting to a point where something is going to change, something has to happen that's major in the world, otherwise if they're just going to keep dragging this show out season after season, I don't think that's what The Boys was really made for and it would feel not like it's parodying superhero stuff anymore, it's just become superhero stuff which it kind of is already leaning in that direction in some ways especially with the fact that there's planning so many spinoffs but anyway I'm hoping that even though it's going to be bittersweet to see it end, there's an end in sight. What do you think?Should The Boys just go on forever? Are you looking forward to season 4? Let me know all that and more and I hope you have a lovely weekend no matter what you're up to and I'll see you in another news video, bye bye."