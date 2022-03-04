GRTV News - Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion confirmed for June debut

The major additional chunk of content will bring a new story, new enemies, new weapons, a new area, and more.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Yesterday was a big one for the games industry because not only did we have a Nintendo Direct which gave us tons of new exciting announcements including a few different Xbox games coming to Nintendo platforms but we also got the brand new trailer for the Borderlands movie which if you want to watch you can go to your local gamer to reach out and find. As well as the first look at gameplay and the confirmation of a release date for Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. Now that specifically is what we're going to be talking about today so without further ado let's dive on in."
"Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree confirmed for June launch in gameplay trailer. Get ready to fight new kinds of monsters with new weapons in an entirely new area this summer. From Software is known for making great expansions for its games. Combine this with Elden Ring being an incredible success both critically and commercially and it's quite understandable that more than 300,000 of us were viewing the 30 minute countdown for Shadow of the Erdtree's gameplay trailer. I think all of us think the trailer was worth the wait."
"being announced um it's on its way it's coming in the in the summer um as to some of the details that there's going to be in uh in regards to the game um well it's going to be coming to all the platforms that the uh the the Elden Ring is available on so you know don't don't think that it's going to be like Horizon Forbidden West with its um with its Burning Shores expansion which is only which only came to PS5 and not PS4 it is coming to PlayStation 4 and is coming to Xbox One as well so if you're playing Elden Ring on those platforms you can continue to play this expansion as well um there's going to be various different editions of the Shadow of the Earth version of the game so you if you don't have Elden Ring you can get them as a bundle uh and there's also gonna be some collector's editions as well so if you like that good stuff then make sure to check them out uh and as for the specific gameplay details well it's all in the trailer so make sure to go look at that and uh see what's uh see see if you can spot anything in particular interesting in regard to uh what this expansion is going to be offering to fans but yes the key thing to take from it is that Shadow of the Earth 3 is coming out on June 21st on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S and on PC so big summer ahead of you if you're if you're an Elden Ring and a FromSoftware fan uh that's all the time we have though I'm gonna wrap up because my voice is steadily going at this point and uh yeah we'll be back now tomorrow for the next and final episode of GRTV News this week until then though thank you for watching we'll see you on the other side take care everyone"