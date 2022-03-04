MSI Raider GE78 HX (2024) - Unboxing

We've got our hands on the latest iteration of MSI's powerful laptop model, which is now packed with the most modern and capable components.
"MSI Raider GH78HX14V is the new and very stylish version of the well-known MSI Raider series, and while this particular model isn't cheap with its 12GB Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card, it is also a serious high-end gaming laptop giving you an MSI-overclocked 24-core Intel i9-4900HX CPU that can boost adaptively and for those with really deep pockets, a 16GB RTX 4090 version also exists. No matter the version, you will get Nvidia's AI-powered performance enhancements for your graphics, hyper-realistic ray tracing lighting, an Nvidia Reflex system that analyzes your computer and cuts down your hardware's internal response time, as well as a 17-inch panel that, depending on version, operates at up to 240Hz in 1600p."