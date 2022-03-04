Creative Sound Blaster AE-9 - Unboxing

We unpack and take a first look at this headphone bi-amp and audio control module from Creative.
"Creative Sound Blaster AE9 is the answer to the old riddle, what to do with high-end headphones for your PC.As it is a combo package with a versatile internal sound card and an external control box that fully functions as a headphone amplifier capable of handling difficult loads, while all the sensitive electronics are physically placed on the sound card instead, utilizing an ESS Sabre 9038 HiFi DAC for handling all conversions and enabling playback of not just normal sound, but also extreme audiophile formats."
"As this is a creative product, you still get all the gaming benefits such as the enhancing scout mode and all the normal conveniences that you would expect from a Sound Blaster product."