ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) - Unboxing

We take a look at the powerful new iteration of the Zephyrus G14 laptop, which has now arrived in its 2024 form.
"Zephyrus G14 has now arrived in its 2024 version, sporting not only the new AMD Ryzen 8945HS processor with integrated AI, but also a ROG Nebula OLED display offering 120Hz with G-Sync and in 3K."
"It's a small and compact form factor but still manages to hold both an M.2 drive, lots of memory and a RTX 4060 graphics card, while one version even has an RTX 4070 to drive a 300Hz version of the OLED that even gives you a 0.2ms response time."