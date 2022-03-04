GRTV News - A Pokémon Presents is being held next week

We'll be getting more Pokémon news on the 27th of February.
"Now, this morning we covered the fact with the wickedly talented Ben Lyons that we will be looking at a Nintendo Direct, also coming tomorrow, that's Wednesday the 21st of February and now on the 27th.On the 27th we also have a Pokemon Presents presentation, so usually these are sort of similar to Nintendo Direct in a way but obviously specifically focused around Pokemon."
"It's celebrating Pokemon Day officially but unofficially fans have a lot of ideas about what could be coming in this event.It will be held on 2 o'clock slash 3 o'clock GMT slash Central European time depending on where you are in the world, obviously 6am Pacific Standard Time but who really cares about American times, don't they get enough?Anyway."
"Yeah, there's a lot of speculation about what this could be, largely I'd imagine it's going to be something to do with Pokemon Day, a lot of celebrations, maybe something to do with some upcoming games.There's going to be some news on the classics, you know, you've always got Pokemon Unite news, all the live service stuff will get mini updates and little features like that and then probably at the end we're expecting something big as is usually the case with these big Pokemon Presents shows."
"What that'll be is unknown.It could be something like a Pokemon Black and White remake.If they do that they're going to have to be very careful because the last remakes they did really weren't received that well."
"I played them because of course I did, I'm a massive Pokemon nerd but at the same time they didn't even give you the same level of content that Pokemon Platinum did.So the Gen 4 remakes were a bit iffy but on the other hand you had Legends Arceus which was a Gen 4 sort of spin-off that people absolutely loved so I think a lot of people are hoping for another Legends game."
"There's a lot of people who are obviously going to hope for a remake but I think we have to be a bit trepidatious about how much we hope for a remake now because really if Pokemon Black and White gets a remake and it doesn't have Black and White 2 content there's going to be a lot of people sort of crying about that."
"And I think the safer bet might actually be to create another Legends game, another spin-off because that is probably what people liked the most about Pokemon in the last four years or so.It was really really well received, it was seen as a great step up for the franchise because it sort of gave you new mechanics for the first time in really forever."
"But we could also see some random stuff, personally I've always hoped for another Pokemon Ranger game, I know that people love the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon games, I know that people want all sorts of different games to come back.I also really still hold out for a proper 3D Gen 2 remake but let me know what you want to see in this Pokemon Presents, what do you think it's going to be presented?Reminder it's on the 27th of February, that's next Tuesday so make sure you keep an eye out for that."
