JBL Authentics 300 - Unboxing

We take a first look at this new speaker system from JBL that is designed to fill any room with rich and deep sound.
"JBL Authentics is a new retro-style series of wireless speakers, with the JBL Authentics 300 being the middle model equipped with a dual 1-inch tweeters, full-range 5.25-inch woofer and a down-firing 6.5-inch passive radiator for added bass."
"The retro design is combined with an unusually high usage of recycled materials, be it textile, plastic or aluminium.The design also sports a classic leather-like handle and the looks of vintage JBL speakers with a Quadrex grille."
"It sports a battery large enough to play music for 8 hours, has automatic self-tuning and is made for multi-room playback as well."