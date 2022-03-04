GRTV News - Rumour: The next Nintendo console has been delayed to 2025

It looks like 2024 could be another year without a Switch successor.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be picking up on something that actually happened at the tail end of last week, right at the end of the week.A rumour came out, it's about, it's quite a big rumour actually because it's sort of one that we've been talking about for a while. It's relating to the Nintendo Switch successor."
"So, there's always been this sort of thought that Nintendo were going to reveal the console by the end of this fiscal year, meaning by the end of March 2024.And that it would debut probably sometime before the holiday period so that people could buy the console.And it means that the 2024-2025 fiscal year for Nintendo would include the Nintendo Switch sales."
"However, while that looks like it's still going to be the case in regards to a fiscal year sort of thing, it looks like the console itself is going to be coming later than expected.Because it's new for Nintendo.And rumour suggests that it's been delayed for the first quarter of 2025.So, let's dive on in and take a look at this."
"Rumour. The next Nintendo console has been delayed to 2025.Nintendo Switch 2, Super Nintendo Switch or whatever it will be called, has apparently been pushed to the first quarter of next year.It feels like rumours about the next Nintendo console have been popping up every week for a few months now.So, the ones claiming the Super Nintendo Switch slash Nintendo Switch 2 will launch this fall seem quite believable."
"Unfortunately, that's not apparently the case anymore.Eurogamer and VGC, both outlets with a good track record when it comes to reports about Nintendo, have heard from several sources that the sequel to Nintendo Switch has been delayed from late 2024 to the first quarter of 2025.Well, one of the reasons for this allegedly is that Nintendo needs more time to polish some of its own games for the launch of a new console."
"It would also mean Nintendo Switch 2 is set to follow in the original's footsteps by arriving in February or March.Never change a winning team and all that.Now, the interesting thing about this though, is that if this is true, again, this is a rumour, the console hasn't even been announced and we're already talking about it being delayed."
"So, you have to sort of wait for Nintendo a little bit before we have any of this information confirmed.But, if this is true, and if the console has been delayed to the first quarter of 2025, then it's going to be coming in that sort of February, March window, about a year from now essentially, then it begs a lot of questions as to what Nintendo are going to do in the second half of 2024."
"Then it begs a lot of questions as to what Nintendo are going to do in the second half of 2024.We've always kind of assumed that they're going to have this sort of, as we've been calling it, the sunset period for the Switch.Where a lot of the games that have been coming out are sort of remasters and remakes and those sort of things."
"And then, late 2024, the second half of the year, we're going to get the new console, there's going to be some big heavy hitting launch titles, and that's going to sort of carry us through until 2025.If the console has been delayed, you'd assume that those launch titles are also being delayed, that they're going to be coming along the same time as the console itself."
"Meaning, the second half of 2024, is up for grabs.But, if all these developers have been focusing on making games for the new console, then it's going to be interesting to see what Nintendo has lined up to fill and plug the gap in this sort of late 2024 window."
"It likely means that the late 2024, or the second half of 2024, is going to be a less busy one for Nintendo.I wouldn't expect to see any major 3D Mario platformer, or a new, well definitely not a new Legend of Zelda, considering it is the Kingdom was only last year."
"But I wouldn't expect to see a new 3D Mario platformer, because you'd expect that to be a launch title for the new console.Perhaps that's also the case with like a new Pokemon or something.Maybe they were saving a new Pokemon to launch the console, and now the console's been delayed."
"Maybe Pokemon's coming later.But either way, we're not too sure yet, but the thing is that this room is a big one, because it does leave a lot of questions, and Nintendo are going to have to step up and answer them at some point, because, well, we're coming to the end of this fiscal year, and it's time to start making expectations and predictions about what the next fiscal year's going to bring."
"And that's going to most likely be, in Nintendo's case, we're looking forward to a good fiscal year, but it's going to be coming later than expected or something like that.So, I'd say stay tuned for more information on this."
"It's getting to crunch time, so I think we're going to hear more about this very, very soon.So, yeah, expect more information about the Super Nintendo Switch, as we're manifesting it to be called, over the next few months and weeks."
"But until then, that's all the time we have on today's episode of GRTV News.We'll be back now, tomorrow, next week, so we'll see you all on that one.Take care, everyone."