GRTV News - Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Baldur's Gate III win big at the D.I.C.E. Awards

"And Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Baldur's Gate 3 took home the most awards, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 took home 6 awards, Baldur's Gate 3 took home 5 but Baldur's Gate 3 sort of swept the big winners.Now, the 2024 DICE awards, they are a pretty respected Game Award ceremony, they might not be as popular as the Game Awards in terms of streaming but it's worth recognising that they do sort of hold a lot of weight within the industry as well."
"Personally I always loved the BAFTAs but that's just me, probably because I'm a Brit myself.But as expected.Baldur's Gate 3 won things like Best Game or Game of the Year, sorry, RPG of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Story, Outstanding Achievement in Game Design and Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction, basically all the things saying yes, you did a very good job, you made a very good game but, kind of surprisingly, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 won the most awards of the night, it won 6 awards and it won Outstanding Achievement in Animation, Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design, Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition, Actual Game of the Year, Outstanding Technical Achievement and Master of the Year."
"So that's pretty much it.Miles Morales specifically won Outstanding Achievement in Character.Now Marvel's Spider-Man 2 didn't take home any awards at the Game Awards, it was only nominated for a couple of categories so it's quite nice here that we get to see its appreciation."
"A lot of people were very mad when it didn't get Game of the Year because it is a pretty spectacular game in terms of its cinematics and in terms of its combat, it's a really, really good superhero game and yet I think a lot of people who played a lot of the games of the year would agree that sort of Baldur's Gate 3 really did take home that Game of the Year sort of title worthily."
"In other sort of areas we get to see like Zelda and Mario picked up some awards for Best Adventure and Best Family respectively, Street Fighter 6 won Best Fighting Game and Alan Wake 2 was sort of a bit left by the wayside with these awards, only picking up Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction but still it's good to see it get some attention really."
"I think these were all pretty fair.Again we're sort of seeing as the DICE awards come out and when we see the BAFTAs as well later in the year.I think it's next month, I'm not entirely sure on that, I should probably stay more up to date considering."
"I do enjoy them but yeah we'll see, I think this will be the last sort of gasp of like seeing 2023's greatness but once again I think it's worth remembering that that year, last year was one of the best years in recent memory for software releases and even though Baldur's Gate 3 might be my and I'm sure it's a lot of other people's Game of the Year as well, there's actually nothing wrong with saying that another game is your Game of the Year, it doesn't have to win."
"I think it's a great award for it to be a spectacular game because 2023 was just that special I think.But anyway, what was your Game of the Year, do you agree with the DICE awards decisions and what would you change maybe in some of the categories?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you next week for more GRTV news."