Mario vs. Donkey Kong: How to complete World 7-6+ with a Star

The very last level of Mystic Forest + (the Plus, night-time version of the penultimate world) also has a knack to it. If you start like we show you in the video, using the Mini-Mario as a platform, then it's all about throwing the Bob-Omb from the perfect spot. Just think that they keep walking in the direction they're facing...