Mario vs. Donkey Kong: How to complete World 7-5+ with a Star

This level from the Mystic Forest + World seems pretty challenging and annoying as the bats come flying down, but it isn't so that much if you know how to deal with the lancer Shy Guy. The knack to it is that they only wake up if Mario is on sight, but they remain asleep if it's Mini-Mario. It's the good thing about clockwork toys: they're buddies.