GRTV News - Xbox shuts down exclusivity concerns

By laying out its plans for the future of Xbox's business.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News as we expected from yesterday's episode. Today we're going to be talking about the events of the official Xbox podcast that took place last night. Now, weird place to announce all these things, a podcast. It wasn't really a podcast to me, it was more like a talk show, like a video talk show. But regardless, various Microsoft gaming executives including Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond and Matt Booty got together to talk about what the future of Xbox holds and to kind of dispel many of the rumors and concerns that have been popping up over the past few weeks."
"Essentially, it's kind of what we were expecting, right? Xbox isn't going anywhere, there's not gonna be any massive changes to the way that Xbox operates, it's just gonna try releasing some of its games on different platforms.So with that being the case, let's take a look at the announcements. So, no Starfield or Indiana Jones for PlayStation as Xbox keeps their exclusivity plan, but there are four secret exceptions. The official Xbox podcast just dropped a special episode including the future strategy for Xbox. There's been a lot of rumors with some claiming that Microsoft might be considering dropping their strategy with exclusive games and this was also the main topic. It turns out the earliest rumors were true but the latter ones wasn't. Four games, all at least over one year old, are in fact coming for other formats. No titles were revealed but there are fairly certain hints and leaks proving that Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves are two of them, which is what the earliest rumors were all about. Penchant is believed to be the third game while the fourth is thought to be Grounded. The teams will get to announce these multi platform titles themselves which we'll just have to wait and see. It was also rumored that Starfield and the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle would be multi platform as well but which was outright denied by Phil Spencer. So basically very little seems to have changed."
"So during this announcement, they said that the games in question were ones that are over a year old. Two of them had a community driven sort of mindset which is what we're thinking seems like a common amount if you do the right thing and getting the right kind of money. So I think it's interesting to see how this is going to work out.question were ones that are over a year old had two of them had a community driven sort of mindset which is we're thinking sea of thieves and grounded um and then the other ones they said the the games that were never necessarily developed to be exclusive in the first place so that's where hi-fi russian pentament come into the equation um there's no date on when these are going to be coming there's also no specific announcement on what platforms we are expecting switch to be included but there hasn't been any mention as to that um but yeah we're expecting it to be playstation and switch that are both getting these titles which when you look at these four games in question hi-fi rush sea of thieves grounded and pentament it's probably hi-fi rush that is the most sort of modern of them all the one that you look at and go will the switch be able to handle it but the rest of them you know sea of thieves is is multiple years old at this point so it's grounded pentament's a very small game so you think to yourself that those games will definitely be surefire hits on the switch as well uh but aside from this exclusivity thing which basically means that you know you don't have to worry about if you're an xbox pure blood should we say you don't have to worry about your titles coming to other consoles and not getting anything back in return like not seeing any sony interactive entertainment titles coming to xbox in return um that's not going to be changing likewise they also confirmed that game pass is going to remain as an xbox thing so it's still going to be pc and xbox game pass you're not going to see game pass on playstation anytime soon um it was also confirmed that there's going to be a big xbox showcase in the summer again so probably sometime in early june if i uh and then also as well there's supposedly a hardware reveal later uh in in the holiday period this year and then as well xbox also confirmed that they are working on the next generation of hardware so if you like your consoles xbox consoles aren't going anywhere either might be the next generation is completely digital and maybe it's even some more cloud-based technology incorporated into it but regardless there will be an xbox console as we've been saying for a while you know you can go back and look at an article i wrote back in january xbox consoles because of sales but because of game pass subscriptions that they managed to get from it with you know they also announced as well that game passes up to 34 million subscribers that's a huge amount of people that are using xbox consoles to play xbox games and other third party titles so basically this this podcast was xbox kind of saying don't worry about us you know we're all right you know not we're not going to beat sony or nintendo anytime soon in console sales and that's fine yes our game development pipeline's a bit weird at the moment but it's fine we have activision blizzard now it's gonna their games are gonna be coming to xbox we're expecting an influx of xbox game pass sales and whatnot there we're expecting that to transition down the line into further uh and sort of growth for the company so um yeah a lot of information you can find it all in local gamer at the region as well as the podcast itself if you haven't checked it out but otherwise that's all the time we have we'll be back now on monday for the next episode so i hope you enjoy your friday enjoy your weekend and we'll see you all on the other side take care everyone you"