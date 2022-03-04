Philips Sonicare DiamondClean P9900 Prestige (Quick Look) - Squeaky Clean

We take a look at one of the latest electric toothbrush efforts to come from Philips.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Now the thing is, I love smartification, that's not really a thing or tendency, but it is at least a movement that happens within the design and the construction of all consumer electronics where we not entirely try to gamify per se, but what we do try to optimize every piece of kit that we use throughout the day, every single menial task that we think is something that we just need to get over with so we can get onwards to taking care of our kids or going to work or whatever it is that we fill our days with that give our lives meaning."
"I love the fact when we make our light bulbs, our sort of smart garden watering systems, robot vacuum cleaners and lawn mowers, I love the fact that we get technology to think for us, at least in the sense that we extend them in such a way that our lives become easier or easier."
"In some cases, more fun as a result.And one of those things is brushing your teeth, now this is not something that's new, we've actually collaborated with Oral-B for some years back about the gamification of brushing your teeth, but it's something that really struck a chord with a lot of people and it's right up our alley essentially."
"So I thought I'd give it a spin.So this is the Philips Sonicare Prestige, it's called, I think it's called the 9900 specifically.It's a sort of initiative from Philips to try and make just the, again, the really standard act of brushing your teeth more fun by using software."
"So the thing is, you, for one, you get this case, I mean, this is obviously the sort of the more feminine version you can get, like, it's very, I think, perhaps too divided up to something that is primarily designed for men and women.So this has sort of the velvet gold accents."
"Which is a bit much, but still, I mean, it's cool that you get this traveling case and this is the actual toothbrush inside.It doesn't look like anything out of the ordinary, I would say, if you purchase a high-end toothbrush, that's probably what you would expect."
"But there are cool things here.For one, in the bottom of it, there is a standard Qi wireless charging pad.I think that's an incredibly cool thing because while our phones, now all you use, use, use, be type C, well, the thing is, you can't really expect the thing out of all of your gadgets in your home."
"Like they still seem to use proprietary charging standards.But Qi wireless charging is kind of like the great equalizer in the sense that if we can't have standardized charging ports, well, then if everything can just use Qi wireless charging, then you only have to have a set of them around your house and you can place all of your stuff on there."
"You do get this little center piece here.It's just molded plastic, essentially, but it just helps when you place it on your Qi wireless charger to help it align properly.But the thing is, if you have one with enough wireless coils, you should just be able to put it down and then it charges and it gives you a little vibration and an LED light when it does that."
"I think that just for starters, that is really, really cool.And you do get a little wireless charging pad in the box when you purchase yours.So that is really cool to start with.So it is awesome."
"It's really, really cool.And it's also using really sensitive software based technology using a chip inside for something called Sense IQ, which is essentially a system that adapts to your mouth as you use it over days, weeks, months."
"And then it basically learns where do you press, where do you press too hard?Where do you not give it enough space?Where do you not give it enough time?And there's actually a game going on with that, which I thought that I would just very, very briefly show you."
"It's just called Sonicare.And the thing is, we've touched on this before, but it is really just a gamification theory in general.So the main point is that the app will then connect to your toothbrush using its very basic Bluetooth."
"And then it will give you all sorts of neat stats as to how you brush your teeth that day, particular teeth that need more attention, or whether or not you're, again, pressing too hard, not giving it enough space or time.There is, if you don't want to use the app, I mean, it would essentially require you to stand with your phone when you brush your teeth."
"Maybe a lot of people are doing that in general anyways.So I think that is probably not something that's a particular problem.But for those that don't want to do that, that just wants the data to sync to your app and then becomes smarter when you actually open it up later in the day, there is an LED light here at the bottom, which essentially will tell you."
"I don't know if I can get it to do that, but the point is that this lights up and becomes a red if you press it too hard or if you essentially just aren't being as delicate as you probably should be.So I mean, is this a marketly better toothbrush than other like high premium toothbrush on the market?I don't know."
"I'm going to have to properly test it, but I'm not sure that I would be.I'm not sure that I would hold the authority to talk about that, but I will say that I think it's really cool.That we're getting these aspects into our daily lives to help with these menial tasks."
"And I can see gamification becoming something that could be fun in a lot of different aspects of our lives.So again, really cool that Philip sent this out and hope to see more of this stuff in the future."
"Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."