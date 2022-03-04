Rise of the Ronin was 'never' coming to South Korea, according to Sony

After a lot of confusion, Sony gives its reason why Rise of the Ronin isn't coming to South Korea.
"Hello everyone, welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual bringing you the afternoon's latest and greatest in tech, gaming gear, entertainment, whatever you like and indeed whatever you love, we always have it here for you at Gamereactor and the GRTV News Network."
"Now if you want sort of wider game reviews, movie reviews and more, you know you can be sure to check out Gamereactor, wherever you get it from, in any language you prefer.But with enough of me blabbering, let's get to today's news piece and we're looking at an upcoming game that unfortunately for our South Korean audience, isn't coming to you guys."
"So basically, Rise of the Ronin, Team Ninja's new sort of action RPG is not coming to South Korea.Now there was a fair bit of speculation on that, it was confirmed to IGN that it wasn't coming to the region and some speculation led to it being because of comments that sort of Team Ninja had made in the past."
"That...basically led to a bit of a strife from the South Korean community.I'm not going to get into what those comments were because I think the background that you'd need to know about the sort of historical relationship between South Korea and Japan would be probably too much for me to cover in one of these quick news videos."
"Basically it wasn't well liked what Team Ninja said in South Korea, however apparently according to Sony, this wasn't the reason why the game isn't going to be released in that region.According to Sony, there was never any sort of plans to release Rise of the Ronin in the region."
"If you're not aware of what Rise of the Ronin is, by the way, as I say, it's from Team Ninja, the people behind Nioh and Wo Long Fallen Dynasty and basically it's another sort of action RPG.A bit of a Sekiro, Assassin's Creed-like if I had to point it towards anything."
"It's got an open world, very action-y, based in sort of Japan in the 1800s which might make you think, oh Victorian era, best to remember that Japan was very isolated and even during this time where it's being exposed to the wider world, there's still mostly people wielding swords around the country."
"In any case, plot stuff aside, this South Korea stuff is really interesting because when the game was first announced back in 2022, it seemed like South Korea was going to get it because it was revealed on the South Korean PlayStation blog, not the full reveal but obviously the reveal itself made its way to the South Korean PlayStation blog."
"Why would PlayStation write about it if it wasn't going to come to the country?Well, I don't know.Stranger things have happened in the world of gaming but I just think it's quite an interesting little story this because it makes you wonder what has actually gone on behind the scenes with Rise of the Ronin."
"Rise of the Ronin is one of March's sort of biggest games for Sony and South Korea is a pretty big gaming audience so you've got to imagine that something might be going on here that maybe is behind the scenes.That's just my speculation there."
"I'm not sure I buy that it was never coming out to the region.I may be wrong.What do you think about Rise of the Ronin?Do you think it was always going to come to South Korea until a recent decision or do you think it was never going to come to the region at all?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you in tomorrow's GRTV News video."
"Bye!"