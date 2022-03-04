Cooler Master GM2711S (Quick Look) - Blending Speed with Quality Visuals

This gaming monitor from Cooler Master is designed to bridge the gap between high-speed gaming, stunning entertainment, and working capability.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We've taken in some products from Cooler Master over the past couple of days and while you might know Cooler Master mainly for their components, they make coolers, they make cases, that's mainly in the PC building space, they're quite a massive force."
"They have, over the past couple of years, branched out like a lot of other brands and into a couple of, let's say, closely associated markets and one of those are monitors.This is the GM2711S, so they clearly haven't found a way to make name branding interesting but that does not mean that this monitor isn't interesting all on its own because the main thing that I think you should be looking at here when you are trying to ascertain whether this monitor is for you is that this is 400 euros."
"Which isn't...It doesn't necessarily throw away cheapskate money for a gaming monitor but definitely belongs in the less price intensive tier.And when you consider the fact that this is 400 euros, well then what you get for your money is actually quite impressive."
"So it's a 27 inch as you can probably tell.Pretty sturdily built but overall pretty plasticky construction.But again, sturdy, nice big broad stand which probably means it won't wobble all too much with quite a lot of..."
"A lot of pull in all directions basically, both on top to bottom and you can flip it all the way horizontal which I think is very nice.Not a lot of people need that specifically but I have at least heard of a couple and seen a couple of setups where they flip them in order to fit into a very specific sort of setup."
"Perhaps they want something that is more vertical next to something that is more horizontal.So there are a couple of use cases for that.So that is good.It is, as I said, 27 inches at 1440p."
"Which to my mind, still remains the optimal way of playing PC games and at least in a lot of instances when you want semi to high frame rates.This only goes, only goes to 180Hz though.So if you are putting down sort of a baseline for 240, well, there will be one problem there."
"isn't exactly something to scoff at. But at the same time, there's some really good stats here on the image quality front. So we're talking HDR 400 certified, which means they'll probably peak on portions of the panel to a lot higher than that. 95% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. We are seeing some of the pricier sort of OLEDs and IPS panels go higher than that and hit 100% DCI-P3."
"But for most things, including semi-professional video and photo editing, you're going to be just fine on 95% DCI-P3. Apart from that, you get HDMI 2.0, not 2.1. So if you want something that is forward-thinking, well, then you might have a problem there. But there are two of those.There's a DisplayPort, which is great. That is 1.4. You get USB, a couple of USBs, and a 3.5 millimeter headphone jack and a 3.5 millimeter headphone jack."
"5 millimeter audio out. So pretty standard stuff, I would say. If you want HDMI 2.1, that would obviously be a more forward-thinking move. But then again, this is 1440p at 180 hertz, whereas HDMI 2.1 would probably necessitate the use case of 4K 120 or 8K even. So I think it makes sense, particularly if you're looking for that budget-friendly sweet spot. So if you're a 1440p gamer and you're looking for a budget-friendly sweet spot, then you're going to want to go with something sturdy by a well-known manufacturer that are used to making components which are basically used to a lot of stress. Well, then Cooler Master is probably the way to go. And this is a good place to start. Thank you so much for watching. See you on the next one."