GRTV News - Pedro Pascal and other stars confirmed for The Fantastic Four

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's First Family has been confirmed.
"Not intentionally mind you, this is because to mark Valentine's Day, kind of a weird day to mark this announcement really, but to mark Valentine's Day, Marvel or Marvel Studios officially revealed the full cast for the upcoming Fantastic Four film.Now this is something we've seen before or heard about before in various reports, but this is the first time that Marvel has officially confirmed it, meaning we know who's going to be in the cast, we know when the film's going to be coming and yeah, we can start getting excited for it really."
"So with that being the case, let's dive on in.Pedro Pascal and other stars confirmed for the Fantastic Four.Marvel has finally revealed who's playing Mr. Fantastic.Invisible."
"Woman.Human Torch.And The Thing in the movie when it premieres in July 2025.Most companies like to celebrate Valentine's Day in different ways."
"This usually includes cool art, nice messages and giveaways.Marvel and Disney have chosen a different approach that definitely will make some of you happier than anything else.Marvel Studios has confirmed the main cast of the new The Fantastic Four movie that is set to premiere on the 25th of July 2025, and many hopes and dreams are coming true."
"Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us, The Mandalorian, Game of Thrones as Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic.Vanessa Kirby, The Crow, Mission Impossible, Fallout, Napoleon as Sue Storm aka The Invisible Woman.Joseph Quinn, Stranger Things, Overlord, Strike as Johnny Storm aka Human Torch."
"Even Moss Bacharach, The Bear, The Punisher, Andor as Ben Grimm aka The Thing.And this is a little picture we have here, it's quite a good little picture really because yes, it is the Fantastic Four.But they've sort of plastered the faces of the actors on it."
"There's Pedro, Vanessa, Joseph, that is The Thing, but there's even Moss Bacharach in the background as the non, or I should say the more like human form of Ben Grimm.But yeah, Marvel Studios, The Fantastic Four, first sort of logo of it as well.I don't know whether they'll be going with this sort of retro look for the family."
"Usually, you know, this feels like it should be set sort of in the 1960s really.So like it's got a sort of a WandaVision sort of feel to it.So no doubt that this probably won't be the actual way that the characters are perceived in the way that their costumes are designed."
"But it's definitely a nice way to sort of present them in the first place.But yes, Marvel's first family has finally been confirmed.This is a movie that I think was supposed to already be out, believe it or not.But various delays and various casting issues and production issues and a whole bunch of different things that have happened and Marvel have had to deal with ever since the Infinity Saga wrapped up has affected the production."
"So yeah.That's the production of this film.Now, it's coming out in around 20 months time.No, 16 months time, something like that."
"So we've got plenty of time to wait for it.Obviously, this year is a bit of a breather for Marvel.Yes, Deadpool's coming out in the summer in mid-July or late July rather.But other than that, there's not really a whole lot of major Marvel stuff coming out."
"Few TV shows.2025 is seemingly when we're going to get back to sort of, the main sort of theme of everything.I believe that Blade's planned for next year."
"Fantastic Four's planned for next year.I think the, is it Captain America Brave New World or Captain America 4, which now has a new title, I can't remember, is also coming next year as well because the Thunderbolts was pushed, I think, to 2026."
"Might be wrong on that.But the point is, next year we're back to normal.Multiple Marvel films in one year, probably TV shows as well.And in the middle of it all is probably the most anticipated one other than Deadpool, which is the Fantastic Four movie."
"So stay tuned for more information on that.Don't expect a trailer anytime soon either.Doesn't look like they've started filming that.And likewise, Marvel doesn't usually show trailers off of their films until sort of five or six months before they come out."
"So we're probably looking at a trailer for this film around the same time that we got Deadpool's trailer.So if I was you, jot down the Super Bowl, next year's Super Bowl, Super Bowl 59 on your calendars because that's probably when you're going to see a trailer for Fantastic Four as well."
But yeah, that's all the time we have for today's episode of GRTV News.We'll be back now.Tomorrow for the final one of the week.So until then, hope you enjoy your Thursday and we'll see you on the other side.
