Helldivers II - Video Review

We share our thoughts and opinions on Arrowhead Game Studios' hit third-person shooter title that has made its arrival on PC and PS5.
"Helldivers 2 can be summarised in a rather simple way. You land on a planet, perform a bunch of tasks, and shoot lots of insects and robots, which sometimes is the main task, and then you get back to your ship.Helldivers 2 is quite simple in its core, but you can of course summarise almost all games in such a simple way. You land, you have to get to a point, you shoot and you perform the task, and you get back to your ship."
"This is repeated over and over again, and after a few playthroughs we almost felt a little bored, but at the same time, there was something entertaining in all of its simplicity.If you can accept the simplicity, Helldivers 2 succeeds in being entertaining.Our first jump was solo, before we were lucky enough to realise how much more fun it was with others."
"As well as the simple realisation that this is indeed how it should be experienced, we also realised how the missions take on a completely different feel with allies.After each completed mission, we had to go back to our ship.After each completed mission, you go up in level, and when you have to return to your ship, it's just to get ready for the next mission."
"Via a map, you choose which planet you want to visit.It also shows how close to victory you are, which is a group effort by all the players in Helldivers 2.The selection of planets here at release is slightly too little, although they are quite varied and offer some different missions.In one for example, we fought against robots, and with the difficulty level turned up, and there was a lot more tension than during our initial battles."
"Here, every shot and grenade became important.And since both ammunition, grenades, and the stim packs are limited in number, it is important to use what you have until you find breathing space to push the sequence to cool down some new supplies.These ordinances you can cool down are used quite frequently, and even if they have a short cooldown before they can be used again, we would have preferred that they were limited a bit more."
"The airstrikes get a bit hectic when you're in a squad of four, however the effect is brilliant with really powerful explosions and lights, which leads us to the graphics.And here we think Helldivers 2 works very well in many respects.The graphics aren't the most technically advanced, far from it, but everything from the image and the mentioned light effects are really nice."
"There are also some areas where it doesn't quite reach the visual level we're quite spoiled with nowadays, but since it flows so well when running around on the planets, we haven't been too critical about this overall.The soundtrack also adds a great atmosphere, and the sound effects are well paced.All in all, it's not world-class on the technical side, but it's definitely good."
"While we appreciate Helldivers 2 as it is, we find that it's not as good as we thought it would be.We feel like it could have been fleshed out a bit more.The ship you return to feels rather unused, the game's lore is rather thin, and even though we don't demand that you fill it to the brim with activities and other things, the feeling of a full-scale war going on could have been enhanced."
"Some extra rooms on your ship, with some NPCs, with dialogue that changes depending on your progression, it would have taken very little to make Helldivers 2 feel deeper.We also don't like the simple fact that you have to be online all the time, even if you intend to go alone.Something that really speaks in favour of Helldivers 2 is the fact that it will allow you to go alone."
"Something that really speaks in favour of Helldivers 2 is the fact that it will allow you to go alone.Something that really speaks in favour of Helldivers 2 is the fact that it will allow you to go alone.Things will evolve, and new things will be added.Still, as it is now, it is an entertaining action spectacle that is definitely best when played with others."
"Despite the repetitiveness, we've had a lot of fun with it, and we look forward to diving into new planets to save humanity."