ThinkPad X1 Fold 16 Gen 1 - Unboxing

We take a first look at the powerful foldable PC.
"The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is a 16.3-inch OLED display that can fold into a 12-inch form factor.It's one big screen with a detachable keyboard and with an infrared camera and computer vision, a technology that enables the computer to sense nearby people and adapt to their presence. This is clearly aimed at large corporations and people who are very careful about their privacy, as it can block the screen if someone approaches and locks the entire computer when you leave it."
"The 600 nits HDR display can be used in multiple orientations, the keyboard is haptic and has the classic red trackpoint, and naturally, a biometric fingerprint reader is included.A 4K pen can also be added, and it's so advanced it can register the angling of your pen and the hardness of your pressure. For full connectivity, a 7-in-1 hub is also available, as it only comes with two Thunderbolt 4 and one normal USB-C port. The hardware depends on SKU, but it uses a USB-C port and a USB-C port to connect to your computer."
