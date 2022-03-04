MSI GeForce RTX 4080 Super 16G Expert - Unboxing

We take a first look at the brand new graphic card from Nvidia.
"MSI RTX 4080 Super Expert showcases what the new Expert range from MSI is all about.It's a vastly different design language, with an all-aluminium alloy shroud that resembles high-tech server farms and cold monochrome aesthetics along with the classic push-pull fan configuration that is used on the Nvidia reference cards in combination with a vapor chamber."
"While it is very far from usual gaming graphics cards in its appearance, the RTX 4080 Super chip still dwells beneath all the cooling and metal, boasting 16GB of VRAM and a slight overclock courtesy of MSI.The more than 10,000 CUDA cores ensure you have enough raw processing power to game in 4K, and with the inclusion of ray tracing cores and Nvidia software, you will get an impressive gaming experience in regards to light, reflections and realism while keeping your FPS count up."
