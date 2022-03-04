GRTV News - Deadpool & Wolverine now has the world's most watched trailer

It's first 24 hours have been absolutely massive.
"Hello everybody and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're gonna be talking about something we talked about earlier this week because another record has been broken associated with the thing we talked about this week and that is of course the Deadpool and Wolverine trailer. Now we've seen in the past pretty much ever since I guess Spider-Man No Way Home released after you know shortly after Endgame. We've seen a variety of Marvel films come out. They haven't seemingly connected with audiences like the ones before them. They've done well. The trailers have done well. The movies have done generally speaking fine. But we haven't seen many like real blockbusters come out from these Marvel movies aside from you know Guardians of the Galaxy made 800 million."
"Thor made 700 million. Those sort of numbers. But none have really been like the real blockbusters that we used to expect from Marvel movies.But it looks like Deadpool and Wolverine have come out in a variety of Marvel films.And Deadpool and Wolverine is going to be that return to form. And we say that because now that the trailer has been out for well a few days we have the statistics from its first 24 hours. And they're remarkable. Absolutely remarkable. So let's dive in and have a look."
"Deadpool and Wolverine now has the world's most watched trailer. Yep. Not even Spider-Man No Way Home has had as many viewers after its first 24 hours. We finally got the first trailer for what's now called Deadpool and Wolverine. And it's the first trailer for what's now called Deadpool and Wolverine during the Super Bowl. And I was apparently far from the only one extremely hyped for the movie and really enjoyed the first look. Disney revealed that the Deadpool and Wolverine trailer was viewed more than 365 million times during its 24 hours. First 24 hours sorry on the internet. That makes it history's most watched movie trailer within 24 hours by beating Spider-Man No Way Home's previous record of 355.5 million."
"Do you think this means Deadpool and Wolverine can topple other Marvel movies? Avatar and the like at the box office when it premieres on the 26th of July.Now there's a few things to take apart from that. One, I don't think we're going to see it beat Avatar for the simple reason that Avatar is a box office behemoth unlike near anything else. People love the big blue monkeys so I don't think we're going to see it beat Avatar. I don't think we're going to see it beat the Avengers Endgame. Maybe Infinity War but I don't think we'll see it beat Avengers Endgame. And it might struggle to compete with like Titanic and the likes. Those sort of two billion dollar movies. But Spider-Man No Way Home is probably where we're going to see this movie sort of reach. Assuming that this sort of interest that the trailer is showing was going to translate into box office sales. Now if that is the case this is going to be pretty much the most successful Marvel movie in years. And as well it's probably going to make more money than the last sort of five or six Marvel movies combined. So it's really interesting this to see this sort of success. Just for a point of comparison to show how big this trailer has been because it might be difficult to sort of judge it against Spider-Man No Way Home. I don't think we're going to see the movie. Grand Theft Auto 6 revealed trailers. I think it just got shy of 100 million views within its first 24 hours. This trailer got 365 million views."
"So it's a completely different ballpark looking at here. The interest for this film is through the roof. And considering it's Marvel's only big movie of the year. We're not getting any of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies this year. Yes there'll be TV shows. Yes there are TV shows planned for Disney+. This is the only big major box office flick that Marvel is going to be debuting."
"this year and it shows that people are really excited for it and it shows that Marvel are banking on it as well so I assume we're going to be talking a lot about Deadpool and Wolverine throughout the next few months up until its debut on the 26th of July um again as we talked about earlier this week expect further trailers to come out maybe they won't be as revealing as some of the other Marvel films that we've seen in the past but we haven't really seen anything about Hugh Jackman's Wolverine yet so it looks like I would expect him to be quite prevalent in one of the next trailers uh but yeah anyway that's all the time we have in today's episode of GOTV news we'll be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week so until then hope you enjoy the rest of your Wednesday and we'll see you all on the other side take care everyone"