GRTV News - Immortals of Aveum developer says making a AAA shooter today is a 'truly awful idea'

Is the traditional story-driven FPS dead? One Immortals of Aveum developer seems to think so.
Immortals of Aveum didn't do too well financially. The game received mixed reviews, ranging from around 6 to 9, so it did okay critically, but sales didn't make much money. EA put 125 million dollars into this game, which was Ascendant Studios' first game.

A developer who's going to remain anonymous spoke with IGN: "At a high level, Immortals was massively overscoped for a studio's debut project. The development cost was around 85 million dollars, and I think EA kicked in 40 million for marketing and distribution. Sure, there was some serious talent on the development team, but trying to make a triple A single player shooter in today's market was a truly awful idea, especially since it was a new IP that was also trying to leverage Unreal Engine 5."

EA spent way too much - they were never going to make that money back on a new IP, a single player shooter that just has its campaign and nothing else, with no live service elements. But to say that making a triple A shooter today is truly an awful idea - there are definitely games that would counteract that. You could have said making a triple A CRPG based on Dungeons and Dragons was a truly awful idea this time last year, and you would have been proven wrong within six months because Baldur's Gate 3 blew everything out of the water.

That statement of making a triple A shooter seems to push the blame onto the industry as a whole, and not really understanding that if Immortals of Aveum was really really good, it probably would have done a lot better. If we look at other smaller IPs, like Helldivers 2 for example, which is currently bombarding Steam and Playstation with major player numbers, and it's a paid game, so it's clearly made a lot of money.