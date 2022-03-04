Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro - Unboxing

We take a look at one of the latest new additions to Samsung's Book line of laptops, now that the fourth generation has arrived.
"Samsung's Book 4 series includes this pro version. It's an ultra-portable light computer now featuring the AI system from Samsung's high-end smartphones. The computer comes with a new Intel Ultra processors that in addition to an integrated graphics chip also has a neural processing unit, all-in-one chip. However, for those that won't settle for Intel Arc graphics, the Ultra version comes with an NVIDIA RTX 4070 graphics card. The display is pure AMOLED 2X and comes in both 14 and 16-inch versions, supported by AKG speakers and a dual microphone. It's a 16-10 format in 1080p and the pro version comes with either an Ultra 5 or Ultra 9 Intel CPU, up to 32GB of memory and up to 1TB of storage."
"Besides HDMI, there is Now, naturally Wi-Fi 6 eSupport, a backlit keyboard, Thunderbolt 4 and USB Type A and C."