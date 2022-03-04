LIVE
HQ
| Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
See in
Join Chat
Chat
X
😁
😁
😂
😃
😄
😅
😆
😇
😈
😉
😊
😋
😌
😍
😏
😐
😑
😒
😓
😔
😕
😖
😗
😘
😙
😚
😛
😜
😝
😞
😟
😠
😡
😢
😣
😤
😥
😦
😧
😨
😩
😪
😫
😬
😭
😮
😯
😰
😱
😲
😳
😴
😵
😶
😷
😸
😹
😺
😻
😼
😽
😾
😿
🙀
🙁
🙂
🙃
🙄
Send
English
Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Follow us
Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Youtube
Discord
Instagram
News
Previews
Reviews
Articles
Hardware
Buyer's guide
Components
TV
Monitors
Laptops
Desktops
Smartphones & Wearables
Speakers
Keyboards
Headphones
Mouses
Smart Home
Peripherals
Lifestyle
Guides
Esports
League
CSGO Tournament
Videos
User TV
Game Trailers
Movie Trailers
Gameplay
Livestream
Previews
Gadgets
Interviews
Sponsored
Guides
Events
EV Hour
GDC - Game Developers Conference
GC - Gamescom
CES
Gamelab
Summer Events
E3 - Electronic Entertainment Expo
Tokyo Game Show
Esports
Reviews
4K
League
Movies
Series
Community
Blogs
Forum
Groups
Ask the Editors
Poll
Contests
User reviews
Join
Gamereactor
Videos
HQ
The future of Xbox will be communicated in a podcast this week
Phil Spencer will address the multiplatform rumours.
Published on the 13th of Feb 2024 at 10
GR Misc
FIFA could be looking at 2K for future football games
on the 13th of February 2024 at 10:48
The future of Xbox will be communicated in a podcast this week
on the 13th of February 2024 at 10:27
The Phantom Menace is returning to cinemas to mark its 25th Anniversary
on the 12th of February 2024 at 13:13
Deadpool 3’s first trailer has arrived
on the 12th of February 2024 at 12:16
Zootopia 2 is coming out next year
on the 11th of February 2024 at 09:50
Peacemaker joins Mortal Kombat 1’s roster in a few weeks
on the 10th of February 2024 at 10:05
Gaming Gossip - Episode 1: We talk about Xbox going multiplatform
on the 9th of February 2024 at 14:48
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gets New Game+ next month
on the 8th of February 2024 at 13:09
Disney invests a $1.5 billion stake in Epic Games
on the 8th of February 2024 at 12:38
The Switch is almost Japan’s best-selling console ever
on the 6th of February 2024 at 11:07
An Xbox business event is planned for next week
on the 6th of February 2024 at 10:48
Capcom is rumoured to have five Resident Evil games in development
on the 5th of February 2024 at 15:17
More
Videos
GRTV News - Immortals of Aveum developer says making a AAA shooter today is a 'truly awful idea'
on the 13th of February 2024 at 13:38
Palworld (Xbox Series S Gameplay) - First minutes of Game
on the 13th of February 2024 at 12:41
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro - Unboxing
on the 13th of February 2024 at 10:50
FIFA could be looking at 2K for future football games
on the 13th of February 2024 at 10:48
The future of Xbox will be communicated in a podcast this week
on the 13th of February 2024 at 10:27
GRTV News - Xbox will reveal multiplatform plans and future strategy on Thursday
on the 13th of February 2024 at 07:56
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - Video Review
on the 12th of February 2024 at 17:00
GRTV News - Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes trailer is full of conflict and suspense
on the 12th of February 2024 at 13:26
The Phantom Menace is returning to cinemas to mark its 25th Anniversary
on the 12th of February 2024 at 13:13
Foamstars - Video Review
on the 12th of February 2024 at 12:21
MSI AXE 5400 WiFi USB Adapter - Unboxing
on the 12th of February 2024 at 12:18
Deadpool 3’s first trailer has arrived
on the 12th of February 2024 at 12:16
More
Movie Trailers
Formula 1: Drive to Survive - Season 6 - Official Teaser
on the 13th of February 2024 at 08:34
Scoop - Official Teaser
on the 12th of February 2024 at 14:33
Shōgun - New Extended Trailer
on the 12th of February 2024 at 08:17
Wicked - First Look
on the 12th of February 2024 at 01:40
The Fall Guy - Everything Trailer
on the 12th of February 2024 at 01:20
Twisters - Official Trailer
on the 12th of February 2024 at 00:54
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes - Official Trailer
on the 12th of February 2024 at 00:27
Deadpool & Wolverine - Teaser Trailer
on the 12th of February 2024 at 00:05
Despicable Me 4 - Minion Intelligence
on the 11th of February 2024 at 20:33
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Teaser Trailer
on the 9th of February 2024 at 08:34
Knuckles - Official Trailer
on the 8th of February 2024 at 14:14
Moana 2 - First Look Announcement
on the 8th of February 2024 at 08:05
More
Trailers
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - Launch Trailer
on the 13th of February 2024 at 15:52
Helskate - Early Access Release Date Trailer
on the 13th of February 2024 at 13:13
Splatoon 3 - Fresh Season 2024 Trailer
on the 13th of February 2024 at 13:09
Hermetica - Reveal trailer
on the 12th of February 2024 at 15:00
Lost Hellden - Announcement Trailer
on the 9th of February 2024 at 01:06
Hogwarts Legacy - Developer Blooper Reel
on the 9th of February 2024 at 00:48
Code 8: Part II - Official Trailer
on the 9th of February 2024 at 00:35
Street Fighter 6 - Ed Gameplay Trailer
on the 8th of February 2024 at 23:58
Rise of the Ronin - Behind the Scenes: Episode 1
on the 8th of February 2024 at 19:31
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition - Launch Trailer
on the 8th of February 2024 at 16:43
Lies of P x Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - Collaboration Trailer
on the 8th of February 2024 at 10:29
Overwatch 2 - Season 9 Official Trailer
on the 8th of February 2024 at 08:53
More
Events
Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
on the 4th of November 2023 at 13:44
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:58
We're attending Summer Games Fest
on the 8th of June 2023 at 16:52
MSIology RTX40 event
on the 3rd of March 2023 at 12:48
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
on the 30th of March 2022 at 16:10
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
on the 10th of March 2022 at 17:27
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
on the 9th of March 2022 at 16:42
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
on the 9th of March 2022 at 12:54
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
on the 9th of March 2022 at 12:08
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
on the 9th of March 2022 at 11:14
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
on the 7th of March 2022 at 14:47
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
on the 4th of March 2022 at 16:30
More