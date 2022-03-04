GRTV News - Xbox will reveal multiplatform plans and future strategy on Thursday

In a new podcast with multiple Xbox executives and heads.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking and sort of elaborating on something we were talking about last week, one of the biggest things that happened last week actually, in regard to all the rumours that are going around looking at Xbox potentially going multi-platform, bringing some of its exclusive titles to PlayStation and Switch.We haven't heard anything official about that since those rumours started doing the rounds. Granted as well though, the rumours have blown out of proportion, so there's rumours coming from every direction and it's difficult to tell which one's real, which ones aren't, which one are just people just saying things to get some clout, it's very difficult to keep track of everything right now."
"But fortunately this week Xbox is going to finally officially confirm it, they're going to actually talk about it and they're going to dispel all the rumours and they're going to specifically talk about what their strategy is going to be going forward.Now it's going to be happening in a little while.It's going to be a little bit of a weird format, it's not going to be a big show, it's not going to be an Xbox Wirepost, it's going to be something kind of in between."
"And with that being the case, let's talk about what it is right now.So, Xbox will reveal multi-platform plans and future strategy on Thursday. We'll finally learn the truth about Gears of War, Starfield, Hi-Fi Rush and more.Last Monday Phil Spencer announced that he would address the rumours about Gears of War, Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, Starfield and a few other Xbox Game Studios games coming to PlayStation and Nintendo consoles sometime this week."
"Xbox's next account reveals that Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond and Matt Buti will join this week's special edition of the official Xbox Podcast and talk about the future of Xbox.The episode will become available on YouTube and podcast services at 8pm GMT, 9pm sets, on the 16th of February, so we'll learn which rumours and speculations were true and not on Thursday.So pretty straightforward really."
calendar because that's when this podcast is going to drop um it's quite an unusual way in many senses to to officially share major information i don't think we've necessarily seen a a a big sort of major company do it like this before uh but maybe this will be the sort of standard for how xbox dishes out information in the future in regard to sort of important more business-centric things that don't warrant a full showcase and things that also as well uh are probably a little bit more important than just putting out a blog post talking about it so um yes the podcast is going to be is going to be on thursday this week evening time for us in europe and uh yes phil spencer sarah bond and matt booty so the uh head of the head of microsoft gaming the head of xbox and then the head of xbox game studios i believe are all coming together to talk about what the future of xbox is going to be which we're expecting is going to include some multi-platform things i still don't think you're going to see starfield on playstation anytime soon if it does come it's going to be after the first expansion at very least i think we won't be seeing it until late 2025 at the early at the very very earliest a huge game for xbox starfield i can't imagine they're going to give up its uh exclusivity that quickly but things like hi-fi rush you know seer thieves those smaller games maybe something like pentament they're perfect to come to other platforms because as much as they are xbox exclusives i hope that is important for the xbox ecosystem as big things like starfield for some motorsport maybe even things like halo and gear but again we'll know more like this week so stay tuned for that and until then we'll be back tomorrow with the next gr tv news so uh we'll see you all on the other side take care everyone