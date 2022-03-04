Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - Video Review

We share our thoughts on Don't Nod's latest action-RPG, which is set in 17th century North America and follows two entangled and ill-fated lovers.
"Banisher's Ghost of New Eden is the latest project from Dontnod that steps in a different direction from what we've come to expect from the French company.This isn't a narrative-first, gameplay-second story that touches on current social trends and presents characters as artistic and highly progressive individuals that look to essentially shake the status quo, as was the case in Life is Strange and Harmony the Fall of Reverie, for example."
"Banisher's is more akin to what the modern God of War games have looked to serve up, with fast-paced combat and exploration opportunities accompanying a core, powerful and mystical storyline revolving around two very coherent and fleshed-out characters.It's Dontnod through and through in many ways, but at the same time, this project feels completely unique, truly premium and triple-A, and different to what we've come to expect from the French studio, with perhaps Vampire being the only former title that fits a similar bill."
"The story of this game is set in late 17th century North America, and follows the ghost-busting duo of Cuban Antia Duarte and Scottish Redmuck Wraith.The two very unique characters serve as mentor and mentee, but also entangled lovers, and it's these two dynamics that make up the majority of character-building throughout the story, more so when very early on Antia is murdered on an assignment, leaving her spirit to remain."
"From here, the story takes the pair all throughout the lands of New Eden, where they look to discover the heart of the major haunting that threatens the North American colony, all while making significant choices that relate to either… bringing Antia back to life, or instead letting her spirit pass on."
"In a typical Dnod fashion, these decisions impact the narrative in a multitude of ways, and culminate in an ending that depends on the choices you make.Dnod's narrative brilliance is never once questioned in this game.The characters feel real and have tremendous depth, the story itself is complex and features unexpected twists and turns, and the branching dialogue presents the player with a variety of ways to manipulate the narrative to their own whims."
"Whether this is simply regarding the standing and ways that people refer to Red, or instead how you make critical choices that impact the lives of NPCs, Dnod hasn't held back in letting its narrative excellence shine here.The combat is also solid, it's not quite as refined as God of War and lacks some of the subtleties that make Santa Monica Studios' battles so lively and fluid."
"But it fundamentally works, and the options that Red's unique attacks and Antia's unique skills bring to the table give the player a host of agency with how they tackle combat scenarios.Perhaps the key thing to take from the combat, however, is that it isn't as challenging as you might originally think."
"Enemies for the most part are quite slow and easy to avoid, and with Antia being a ghost, as long as you are inhabiting her form, you cannot die, taking away a chunk of the difficulty.As good as the narrative is at keeping the player engaged and constantly moving forward, the RPG elements feel much more like an afterthought."
"You level up with experience to improve core attributes and earn skill points that can be spent in skill trees to unlock new abilities and skills.The game is a game that has a lot to offer, and it has a lot to offer.You can find objectives and activities throughout the world to boost certain attributes further, as well as picking up tons of resources to spend on improving your items and gear."
"The system, in the most basic sense, functions, but it lacks any significant importance as you never have to think about the way you are improving and developing Red and Antia simply due to the fact that the combat is never that challenging in effect.The activities in the world face similar issues."
"The haunting side quests are fantastic.They essentially act as minor narrative threads with important decisions attached that connect to the main storyline.But the other tasks feel far less interesting to complete."
"If anything, you start treating it like other open world games, where you see a question marker on the map and make the decision whether it's actually worth your time to visit the point of interest to uncover it, which more often than not, it isn't.But here's the thing."
"As you venture throughout the world, reaching new, beautiful and well-designed settings and biomes, meeting twisted new characters, fighting horrifying bosses that begin to spell out why New Eden is haunted the way it is.It's all brilliant for a collection of reasons."
"If you're looking for a narrative-heavy adventure game, then there's a lot to enjoy here, and Dontnod deserves praise for that, especially for cranking out a game that feels AAA and premium and isn't burdened with microtransactions or such."