GRTV News - Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes trailer is full of conflict and suspense

The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has risen in this new trailer for the upcoming movie.
Unsurprisingly, we're going over something that was shown at last night's Super Bowl. We got things like Deadpool 3, we got Despicable Me 4, we got Wicked, we got some other stuff, Spongebob and Patrick Wong commentary. We also got a look at the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes trailer, the first showcase of this new trilogy in the Planet of the Apes universe.
It takes place a few hundred years after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes, which was the third film in the Caesar trilogy. Caesar is long gone, and we're in this new age of the Planet of the Apes now, where it is truly owned by the apes, and humans are hunted and have become devolved. There's a new king in charge, Proxius, but he's not a very cool guy, and it's up to Noah to figure out what the secrets of the world were, and that humans aren't actually that bad. Apes are hunting humans, treating them like secondary beings, and Noah doesn't think that's right. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is a role reversal of apes versus humans. It's going to be interesting to see more of the evolved ape society, how they're all able to speak now, whereas even by the third movie in the last trilogy, there was still a fair few that couldn't really speak, and were just communicating by sign language. We're still at this point where ape society hasn't fully evolved to the points of the classic Planet of the Apes movie.