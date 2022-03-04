MSI AXE 5400 WiFi USB Adapter - Unboxing

We take a first look at this connectivity solution from MSI.
"The MSI AXE-5400 is a Wi-Fi 6E USB adapter designed especially for those that game on Wi-Fi and want to upgrade to Wi-Fi 6E without having to change motherboard or buy new networking equipment. The antenna comes in a two-piece design with a flexible joint, enabling you better options for placement and it supports WPA3 security and beamforming. The triple band data transmission gives you a theoretical dual band connection of more than 2400, while still having the good old 2.4GHz band that might be a bit slower, but also has a lot better coverage."