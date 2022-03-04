GRTV News - Deadpool 3 changes title in first trailer

Deadpool and Wolverine is slated to make its debut in July.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. It's a new week and we're gonna be kicking things off by talking about arguably the biggest sort of news story that happened as of last night if you're not an actual American football fan that is because yes it was a Super Bowl and yes it means we've got a bunch of new trailers. A lot of the trailers were for things that we kind of already knew about you know there was a small sort of game spots for Minions and Planet of the Apes and things like that. The Fall Guy was another one that was there but really there was two big trailers but we're only going to talk about one today. The one was wicked if you like sort of musicals if you like The Wizard of Oz and you know you like theater productions in that regard then definitely go check that out you can find the trailer in your local Gamereactor but no doubt you're probably more interested in hearing more about Deadpool so that's what we talk about today the third Deadpool film and there's some little things that are happening in regard to it. So Deadpool 3 changes title and first trailer Disney really wants to highlight that Wolverine is in the trilogy's first MCU movie. We knew the first trailer for Deadpool 3 would air during the Super Bowl but Marvel managed to keep some things fairly secret because Ryan Reynolds first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is now called Deadpool and Wolverine and it doesn't take long for its first teaser trailer to highlight the MCU connection with the Time Variance Authority knocking on Wade Wilson's door. Not that this stops it seeming like more Deadpool goodness as we get a taste of fourth wall breaking quips and even a ruined 20th century Fox logo, cool-looking fights and a humor unlike anything we've seen the MCU before. Needless to say I'm definitely hyped for Deadpool and Wolverine premiering on the 27th of July how about you?Now I'm not going to show the actual trailer here because if you want to watch that you can go check it out in your local Gamereactor region but um what I will say is that the trailer to me uh is wasn't exactly that exciting but that's a good thing because in the past we've seen multiple trailers but specifically Marvel ones as well where they show everything in the trailer get you really hyped for the film then you go watch it and realize that the trailer showed all the goodness and I think that I think that Ryan Reynolds I think that the the Deadpool crew uh Sean Levy and all that lords have really done a good a good amount of work with this trailer to not spoil it too much um pretty much half of it seems to be footage from the start of the film before the film really even kicks off as uh Eric puts in the news that a news piece there in regard to the TVA showing up at Wade's door so I think we're going to be in store for quite a good film I think that judging by the way that Marvel tends to treat things as well I see I think we'll see multiple different trailers about this film on the lead-up to launch or the lead-up to the premiere in late July um you know this will most likely be in regard to things like um uh showing up different or teasing different characters that can be popping up in the film and things like that but um but no doubt you know we'll be in store for a full trailer at some point which will show off Hugh Jackman's Wolverine because he never really showed up in the trailer he was there he was there at some point but he was never like a massive part of it so I think we'll get another trailer probably sort of you know maybe late April early May sort of time to prepare us for the uh the full premiere and then we'll get the movie in late July uh with this being as well the only and the first and only Marvel Cinematic Universe movie of 2024 which is shocking to think and surprising but uh hopefully it'll be a good one nonetheless but yes uh that's all the time we have today um we'll be back tomorrow with something no doubt equally exciting or no doubt more exciting um because you know you don't really see a lot of news dropping on the Sunday evening when the Superbowl takes place because it's usually just about trailers and sports so um yeah we're back tomorrow with no doubt something more focused on the games uh until then though thank you for watching we'll see you on the next episode of GRT News take care everyone"