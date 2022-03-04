English
The Inquisitor
The Inquisitor - Livestream Replay

We tried out the dark fantasy adventure title created by The Dust studio in which we enter a harrowing alternate religious reality, where Jesus never died for our sins, but decided to come down from the cross on which he was crucified and take revenge on the non-believers. Want to know how the story continues, then watch our video to find out what the first hour of the story is like!

