The Inquisitor - Livestream Replay

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Follow us
We tried out the dark fantasy adventure title created by The Dust studio in which we enter a harrowing alternate religious reality, where Jesus never died for our sins, but decided to come down from the cross on which he was crucified and take revenge on the non-believers. Want to know how the story continues, then watch our video to find out what the first hour of the story is like!