Samsung Galaxy S24+ - Unboxing

We unpack and share a first look at the latest flagship smartphone from Samsung.
"Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is not only the newest phone in the Galaxy S range, it also features the Samsung Galaxy AI that runs directly from the phone and helps you with real-time translation, phone editing, camera optimisation and in-image searching."
"The rounded and soft finish is supplemented by a number of vibrant colours encased in space grey aluminium around the entire phone for improved protection.The camera array features various degrees of optical zoom and night-time photography is enhanced using the onboard AI that also allows digital zoom while preserving the details."
"But it's still a high-performance phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a vapour chamber cooling system for hardcore gaming, a 6.7-inch 120Hz QHD Plus AMOLED 2X display and 100% DCI-P3 along with a massive battery that will last all day without an issue.Samsung Knox provides a digital vault for any apps that contain sensitive information."