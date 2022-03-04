GRTV News - Assassin's Creed Japan confirmed to launch this fall or early 2025

The upcoming next mainline instalment will arrive in the next fiscal year.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking about some of the more anticipated games that are planned for not just 2024 but potentially also early 2025. They're both coming from Ubisoft, one of which is a Star Wars game, one is an Assassin's Creed game, and while we don't know the exact release date for either of these two games, we do have an idea as to when they're going to debut. So with that being the case, let's dive on in. Assassin's Creed Japan confirmed to launch this fall or early 2025 and Star Wars Outlaws is still on track for later in 2024. We didn't even get a vague release window, we didn't even get vague release windows when the Ubisoft announced its long-term plans for the Assassin's Creed games back in 2022, which is weird thinking about it that they announced it back in 2022 and revealed like all these different games they had in the plans, you know, Codename Red, Codename Hexay, Codename Jade, which is kind of out, it's like in a weird testing phase I guess, and then Infinity as well, which we still have yet to hear much about. I think there's also the meta quest game that came out like last November, but anyway. But both common sense and rumours made it sound like Assassin's Creed Codename Red, aka Assassin's Creed Japan, was set to arrive in 2024 or 2025. Now we have our confirmation. Ubisoft confirms in its fresh earnings report that Assassin's Creed Codename Red will launch in fiscal year 2025, which means before the 31st of March 2025. Then it makes sense that the game reportedly will be fully unveiled in May. The French publisher also reiterates that Star Wars Outlaws is still set to launch by the end of 2024, so it sounds like Massive's highly anticipated game might come out this summer as originally planned internally. And this is actually a little snippet of the main character we're expecting to see in Assassin's Creed Codename Red or Assassin's Creed Japan, whatever it's going to be called, we haven't really figured that out yet."
"But this is quite an interesting thing because Ubisoft has had this really tight release schedule as of late. We had in November, we had, no it was October, it was Assassin's Creed Mirage, September was the Crew Motor Fest, October was Assassin's Creed Mirage, December was Avatar, January it was Prince of Persia, and then this February is Skull and Boat. So there's been like five really big titles, varying qualities I will say, that have made their debut over the past sort of six months. And well we're heading into March next and we don't really know what the publisher has planned for that then. Obviously I'm kind of looking past things like Just Dance, which I think that also came out like Just Dance 2024, whatever it was, 2025 and that came out in October time as well. But the point is we don't really know what's planned for the publisher coming up in the future. Now we know that Star Wars Outlaws is coming at some point, there are rumours that it's going to be sort of a summer release, they haven't confirmed that yet. We're still just kind of assuming that it's going to be hitting that sort of summer window because if Assassin's Creed Codename Red is planned for sort of autumn, the chances are that they'll want to distance them too because these two are very big games, huge games in that fact. It's kind of a little bit different to what we saw with the past autumn that's just gone because each of the games kind of apply to different people really. But these two, they're both like sort of really premium AAA titles that they want to put a little bit of distance between them to allow them to thrive. So as we know more we're sure to keep you posted. There are rumours again that the Assassin's Creed Codename Red is going to be fully unveiled in May. Chances are if that's the case it's going to be a sort of Assassin's Creed sort of showcase and then we'll get a Ubisoft Connect probably in June again like they did last year where they'll show off more things more significantly."
"But if Star Wars Outlaws is set for summer we'll probably hear the release date about that game even earlier as well. So lots of Ubisoft news coming up in the in the next few months and weeks and whatnot. So yeah we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated on that. Until then though that's all the time we have today's episode of GRTV News. We'll be back now on Monday for the next one so I hope you enjoy the rest of your Friday, enjoy your weekend and we'll see you on the other side. Take care everyone."