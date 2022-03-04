Razer Blade 16 (Quick Look) - Faster, Clearer, and Sharper

The 2024 version of the Blade laptop comes with the world's first OLED 240 Hz 16-inch display.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Razer keeps steadily improving the Razer Blade series because it seems to be inherently popular with a global following."
"And they have made some progress, particularly to those pressure points that we've been delivering in our videos and in our reviews for years.For one, they kind of boxed in the aluminium unibody to make it more industrial looking.They eliminated the large chin at the bottom of their displays to make it truly 16x10 instead of 16x9."
"And they gave us more ports.So, there has been some evolutions made and some progress made to the point where if you're willing to spend the extra cash because a lot of people calls these the MacBooks of gaming PCs, well, there is some truth to that because it is built sturdily in a way that competing manufacturers like Asus and Acer simply cannot match."
"So, if you want something which has the clean aesthetic of what an aluminium sort of heavy unibody can deliver and you want gaming power, well, there really is no better place to go than a Razer Blade.This is the brand new 2024 version of the Razer Blade 16 and they are gunning hard to not only give you, I think, more smooth design than a lot of other competing laptops in this particular price range, but also just give you a hearty set of specifications which will delight a lot of enthusiasts."
"So, let's go over what that is.So, I started with the screen first, which does still have, I think, a pretty goofy top where they situate the double webcam here, which, by the way, has a physical slider, which I think is really, really cool for privacy sake."
"Some laptops have gotten around that by adding a little lip to the top of the laptop so that they can reduce the size of the top bezel.Razer obviously chose not to do that, but I still think that we've gotten a hell of a lot closer to an edge-to-edge screen design, which does look a lot better and means that you get more estate for your money."
"It's an OLED panel, that's good news.It's an OLED panel that is 2560 by 1600, that is also really good news.And it's an OLED panel, 16-inch OLED panel in that resolution that runs natively at 240 Hz refresh rate.That is really, really cool."
"That way, you get the preferred resolution for a lot of gamers out there and you get it in high refresh rate with the deep blacks and contrast that you get with an OLED panel.Furthermore, if you're the kind of person that likes to play really twitchy games, the promised response time is 0.25 milliseconds, which is pretty much faster than almost anything that we've seen, at least."
"So Razer is really gunning for it here with this panel, which, again, gives you more screen real estate, is faster, bright, and also seemingly very contrast-rich, which is great.Now, they promise around 400 nits, that is basically a sort of a bench line, that it can peak elsewhere on the panel, but obviously the big downfall, the big compromise of using this OLED panel is that it's not going to get as eye-searingly bright as you're used to with some IPS-level panels, which are in different laptops."
"So just bear that in mind, particularly if you, for some reason, want to game out in the spring sun in a little while.You might have trouble seeing that with 400 nits peak brightness, but I'll let that be up to you."
"It's still 100% DCI-P3, CalMAN certified for color accuracy, and it also has NVIDIA G-Sync.So yeah, a lot of good sort of overarching headlines for the panel in general.In terms of the body, well, it's still not very thin."
"It really wouldn't be since this particular chassis goes up to an RTX 4090, running at 175 watts.That means that it needs a lot of cooling in order to maintain that.So there are these huge intakes here all around the bottom and at the back here, where there's a huge indent in the actual chassis to make sure that the airflow stays nice and cool."
"And there are these standoffs, rubber standoffs, to make sure that no heat seals are generated at the bottom.So all of that is basically to make sure that that up to RTX 4090 is cooled.Cool thing is that, or it might be rigid depending on who you are, you can vary between GPUs going up to the aforementioned 4090 at 170 watts."
"But regardless of SKU, you're going to have to get the Intel 14900HX.So that runs at 5.8 gigahertz and is a 24-core CPU.That also seemingly will require a lot of active cooling to make sure that that doesn't thermal throttle immediately."
"So that is why that they're inside here, alongside all of these intakes and exhausts, is a vacuum-sealed vapor chamber.And that is also why they have all these clever perforation all around to make sure that it stays cool.Whether or not it solves the problem, well, that is going to come down to a full review."
"But I think that the Razer Blade is still a really cool laptop in a space which lacks cool laptops.The one thing that I still, and I know that this is probably an aesthetic thing and people don't really care for it."
"Apple went through a lot of effort to make sure that they anodize and treat the surface of their aluminum to make sure that it was fingerprint resistant.We took this out of the box just a few seconds ago and toyed around with it for a little bit.And you can basically see where this is going to go."
"It's been like that with Blades forever.And you might not care because you just care about gaming prowess, and I get that.But if you were to use this as your daily driver for two weeks, it would look freaking disgusting.And something that you pay for that starts at €3,500 and can go to €5,300, you want it to look crisp."
"So I don't really understand why Razer perhaps explore different color options, maybe move away from the matte black into something silver.They've done that with the Mercury line previously.Do that and I promise you people are going to reward you for it because it's just going to look crisper for that much longer."
"But until then, it is what it is.But there is thankfully a lot of really awesome design decisions under the hood as well.Thank you so much for watching. See you on the next one.Transcribed by https://otter.ai"