GRTV News - Rumour: Large amounts of unsold PS5 and Xbox leads to cutting production

Sony and Microsoft seem to have been given a sack of coal this past Christmas.
"Specifically, we're looking at a rumour but from a pretty good source that large amounts of PS5 and Xbox consoles have been unsold over the Christmas period, so much so that Sony is cutting its production by half and Xbox, Microsoft, is stopping Xbox production entirely for a bit."
"This might sound like absolute disaster, right, okay, this doesn't sound good considering the Christmas period is usually a very, very hot period for gaming.You just imagine, you know, we all have those memories as a kid, you get a new console, that's the best Christmases that you probably remember, really, because it's just such a, it's a big gift but it also comes in that big box and you get to rip it off and go, oh, PlayStation 5, yippee! Anyway, apparently not a lot of families have been doing that this year, must have been giving out V-Bucks and whatever, you know, credit cards, I don't know what people give their kids nowadays."
"In any case, it's not a PS5 or an Xbox One by the sound of things, or an Xbox Series X rather, as the sales have just not been what it's expected.Now again, it's worth remembering that in November last year and many other causes, we are seeing sort of very good numbers for games as a whole in terms of how they're selling and it seems like the gaming industry, in terms of profit numbers, isn't sort of in an absolute disaster period yet."
"And even as we hear noted by our lovely editor, Jonas, in the GameCube, it happened to the GameCube in 2003, they stopped producing, Nintendo stopped producing GameCubes momentarily to keep up with or, you know, to keep up with the lack of demand basically.What Sony and Microsoft don't want here is their consoles just sitting on shelves collecting dust if they just keep pushing them out and there's not the demand for them."
"I don't think this is going to lead to anything like a sort of console shortage that we saw back in 2021 and 2020, where you just couldn't get your hands on any sort of console at all, no matter what you wanted.If you wanted a next-gen machine, I think a lot of people now have bought them that are going to buy them and as well, I think this is indicative of the fact that a lot of people still aren't really seeing the next-gen upgrade as the uber necessity that it should be."
"I think there's a lot of people that might just have a pretty decent PC or they just prefer to play on PS4 or Xbox One still and they're like, hmm, or they have a Switch or something like that and they go, is a PS5 worth it?What can I buy on it that I can't get on the PS4, you know?It's one of those."
"That's just my opinion though.I still think this gaming generation needs a bit more oomph to it before we say goodbye in a few years' time.But let me know what you think."
"What do you think about this sort of data that Sony and Microsoft are slowing down console production?What do you think it's going to lead to?As always, let me know that and whatever you want and I'll see you tomorrow for another GRTV News video."
