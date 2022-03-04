GRTV News - Disney invests $1.5 billion in Epic Games

To make games and Fortnite universes.
There's actually lots of interesting things that occurred last night because Disney kind of just decided to announce everything.
"But the reason, the thing that we're going to be talking about today applies to the games industry the most. Because Disney has invested 1.5 billion dollars into Epic Games. Now 1.5 billion dollars sounds like a huge amount of money and it is, right? It's a massive amount of money. But Epic Games makes a huge amount of money from Fortnite. So it's not like, it's not like a 50% stake in the company or anything like that. Don't expect anything as significant as that. But it is still a massive investment into Epic Games. And the reason why they've done this is because they want to make, Disney wants to make more games."
"They want to expand the Fortnite universe and they want to continue growing their presence in the games sector. It's part of their sort of, I guess, multimedia entertainment approach.But yeah, anyway, let's dive into the news piece. Let's see what this is all about and then we'll talk a bit more about it afterwards. Disney pays 1.5 billion dollars for Epic Games to make games and Fortnite universes. Expect to see more of Avatar, Donald Duck, Indiana Jones, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, The Simpsons and more in the metaverse. Fortnite is such an enormous success that it's easy to forget that quite a few companies own parts of the publisher and developer Epic Games. This is one of the reasons why the game has managed to have some incredible collaborations with giant franchises and brands like Lego, Marvel and Star Wars throughout the years. That's nothing compared to what's bound to happen now though. Disney has announced it's investing 1.5 billion American dollars in an equity stake in Epic Games and makes it absolutely clear that the reason for this is to collaborate in all new games and entertainment universes that will further expand the reach of beloved Disney stories and experiences. This doesn't mean we'll stop seeing games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Avatar Frontiers and Pandora, Star Wars Outlaws, Marvel's Blade or other games in Disney universes from the likes of PlayStation Studios, Xbox Game Studios, Square Enix and Firaxis. As Disney CEO Robert A. Iger's statement makes it sound like the collaboration between Disney and Epic Games mostly focuses on Fortnite. And this is the quote. So, our existing new relationship with Epic Games will bring together Disney's beloved brands and franchises with the hugely popular Fortnite in a transformational new game and entertainment universe. Does this mean that these Epic titles will be more like Lego Fortnite than Marvel's Spider-Man and such? Time will tell but expect to see a lot more Avatar, Donald Duck, Indiana Jones, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, The Simpsons and Epic Games and Unreal Engine titles if slash when this deal is approved. How do you think this metaverse 2.0 Disney Infinity 4 sounds? And I think that's a very good way to frame it actually. It's sort of like Disney Infinity 4. Unbelievable to think they've had that many of the games. But yeah, it doesn't seem to be much more than a way to sort of tap into the massive player base of Fortnite which continues to develop, continues to grow, continues to expand. We've seen this before."
"Anyway, there's like I said, I think, I think Fortnite hits a real turning point at the end of 2023 when it released all those sort of additional games. Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing, those sort of things. I think that is sort of paved the way as to where the future of Fortnite lies. Obviously, the battle royale is still a very key part of it. And it's probably still the thing that drives the most entertainment or engagement, we say among the fans. But I think this is the proof that we're going to see something more on the Disney side of things in relation to these sort of spin-off games that are part of Fortnite as an overall product, but very much their own thing at the same time. Either way, as we said, as Iric says in the pieces there, you know, just because Disney's investing all this money in epic games doesn't mean that it's not going to be doing the things it's been doing elsewhere anymore. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is a huge success. Avatar has been pretty big for Ubisoft. Marvel's Blade is still in development, quite early on by the looks of it as well, or maybe sort of midway through. Star Wars Outlaws is supposed to come out sometime this year, rumours suggest. Some rumours suggest early this year, some rumours suggest late, we're not too sure. And then, yeah, of course, things like Marvel's Midnight Suns from Firaxis a few years ago at this point."
"But I think we'll still see all those different things and hopefully, but hopefully this means that we'll see some more interesting things on top of it as well. Things that can be brought to life in Fortnite, like Lego Fortnite, which kind of came out of nowhere, surprised many, and it's continued to grow since. But yeah, as we know more about this, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated. It should be said as well that this stake or this investment hasn't yet been completed. The big thing to say is if or when this gets completed. Usually these sort of 1.5 billion dollar things, it's just an investment stake, it's probably going to go through. It's not like Disney is outright looking to buy epic games for like 35 billion or something ridiculous."
But yeah, as we know more about this, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated. And yeah, as usual, we'll be back tomorrow with the final GeoTV News of the week.