GRTV News - The Mandalorian actor Gina Carano is suing Disney for discrimination and wrongful termination

Gina Carano is suing Disney after she was fired following a series of controversial tweets.
We're looking at Gina Carano, so you'll probably remember her from Deadpool or The Mandalorian. She plays sort of the heavy in both of those, like, you know, I'm pretty sure she was a rebel in The Mandalorian, I'm not that clued on in my knowledge. In any case, you probably remember her or you don't, she's the ex-MMA fighter turned actress who got sort of majorly cancelled a few years back after she posted a series of tweets, which were controversial, let's say. Now she's back, not in any sort of TV or movie roles or anything, but she's suing Disney for wrongful termination and discrimination based on her views. If we go into the story here, we can see that Gina Carano is basically sort of playing the line of her views, which sit on the far right side of the spectrum. Maybe not exactly far right, apart from according to her own words, but definitely on the right side of things politically. She believes that she's been discriminated against for having those political views when her fellow co-stars were, who, you know, maybe sit more on the left side of the political spectrum, were not discriminated in the same way. She lost her job for what she believes to be her series of tweets, in which she ended it with, Most people today don't realise that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbours hate them simply for being Jews, how is that any different from hating someone for their political views?End quote. I would like to reiterate, those are the views of Gina Carano, they are not the views of myself, they are not the views of Game Reactor as a whole. I find those views, personally, once again not speaking for anyone but myself here, to be quite a leap to be honest in terms of Gina Carano comparing getting lambasted on Twitter for saying that we shouldn't wear masks, that the 2020 election was fraudulent, and that Black Lives Matter is not a movement.
"She's gone against all that sort of typical progressive elements, I suppose you'd call it, of society, and she's basically anti all of that, which in itself, you know, freedom of speech, whatever, according to at least a lot of people would be fine with, but Disney doesn't have to implore you if you're willing to spout that stuff online, especially when it becomes controversial, and usually those sort of viewpoints end up being controversial more easily. Basically, in 2017 Pedro Pascal also posted something comparing Trump to a Nazi, which Carano is then using to sort of argue that while she may have used the word Nazi in her tweets, she didn't compare, you know, anything to being in any way that was so far separate from what Pascal did. It's a bit of a muddy water, this. I don't really see anything coming out of it. It is going to be funded by Elon Musk's ex, aka or FKA Twitter, because Elon Musk, when he bought Twitter and made it ex, said that he was going to defend anyone and support their legal fees for anyone in court over a freedom of speech case. Now, considering this falls under that line, ex is pretty proud to represent Gina Carano. We'll see where this goes. To be honest, I'm not sure, considering how Disney is probably like a tight ship when it comes to legal stuff, that they're really going to let anything sort of go here, but do you think Gina Carano was wrongfully terminated?Do you think what she said was too far? Let me know all of that and more. This is a bit of a controversial one, so keep it clean, guys, but otherwise, I'll see you tomorrow for another GRTV News video."